Asante Announces Filing of Meeting Materials for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Meeting

Asante’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time), at 100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1A4, for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended January 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditor thereon, and the interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended October 31, 2023;

To fix the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at nine (9);

To elect directors of the Company;

To appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and

To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.



Full details of matters to be voted on at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular.

Who Can Vote

The Company has set March 13, 2024, as the Record Date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

How to Vote

The Board recommends that shareholders vote FOR all management resolutions. VOTE YOUR SHARES WELL IN ADVANCE OF THE PROXY DEADLINE APRIL 19, 2024, AT 10:00 AM TORONTO TIME.

Voting Method Registered Shareholders



If your shares are held in your name and represented by a physical certificate or DRS Beneficial Shareholders



If your shares are held with a broker, bank, or other intermediary Internet @

www.investorvote.com

www.proxyvote.com



Telephone 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Call the toll-free listed on your voting instruction form and vote using the control number provided therein. * Mail Complete, date and sign Management’s form of proxy and return it in the enclosed postage paid envelope to:



Computershare Investor Services Inc.

100 University Avenue

8th Floor, North Tower

Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 Complete, date and sign the voting instruction form and return it in the enclosed postage paid envelope.

*Asante will be utilizing Broadridge Financial Solutions’ QuickVoteTM service. Eligible Beneficial shareholders may conveniently have their vote taken over the telephone by contacting Laurel Hill Advisory Group at the contact below.

Shareholder Questions and Voting Assistance

For further assistance, shareholders may contact Asante’s proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (416-304-0211 outside North America)

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.asantegold.com.

About the Bibiani Gold Mine

Bibiani is an operating open pit gold mine situated in the Western North Region of Ghana, with previous gold production of more than 4.5 million ounces. It is fully permitted with available mining and processing infrastructure on-site consisting of a newly refurbished 3 million tonne per annum process plant and existing mining infrastructure. Asante commenced mining at Bibiani in late February 2022 with the first gold pour announced on July 7, 2022. Commercial production was announced November 10, 2022.

For additional information relating to the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates for the Bibiani Gold Mine, please refer to Asante’s press releases dated July 18, 2022 and September 1, 2022 and the technical report filed on its SEDAR profile (www.sedarplus.ca) on September 1, 2022.

About the Chirano Gold Mine

Chirano is an operating open pit and underground mine located in the Western Region of Ghana, immediately south of the Company’s Bibiani Gold Mine. Chirano was first explored and developed in 1996 and began production in October 2005. The mine comprises the Akwaaba, Suraw, Akoti South, Akoti North, Akoti Extended, Paboase, Tano, Obra South, Obra, Sariehu and Mamnao open pits and the Akwaaba and Paboase underground mines.

For additional information relating to the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates for the Chirano Gold Mine, please refer to Asante’s press releases dated October 15, 2022 and May 15, 2023 and the technical report filed on its SEDAR profile (www.sedarplus.ca).

