Smart Greenhouse Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Smart Greenhouses Support the Transition towards Precision Farming

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Greenhouse - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Greenhouse estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Smart Greenhouse Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software & Services segment is estimated at 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Smart Greenhouse market in the U.S. is estimated at US$442.7 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$363 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- AgTech Emerges as New Buzzword in Agricultural Industry
- Myriad Benefits of Smart Greenhouses to Propel Market Gains
- Growing Adoption of IoT Presents Vast Opportunities for the Smart Greenhouse Market
- Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Encourage Growth in Greenhouse Industry
- Surging Demand for Food from World's Expanding Population Spurs Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques, Driving Market Growth
- Climate Change Compounds Food Security Concerns
- Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Consumption of Organic Foods & Resultant Rise in Organic Farmland
- Vertical Farming Technology's Growing Popularity to Fuel Smart Greenhouse Market Growth
- Rising Adoption of Indoor/Rooftop Farming in Urban Locations: Potential for Smart Greenhouses
- Smart Greenhouses Support the Transition towards Precision Farming
- HVAC and LED: Prominent Smart Greenhouse Technologies
- LED Grows Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Smart Greenhouses
- High-Tech Greenhouses to be the Future of Agriculture
- Automated Greenhouse: The Ultimate Objective
- Students Develop a New Intelligent Greenhouse
- Challenges Facing Smart Greenhouse Market
The report features profiles of 200+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Agrify Corporation
- Aerofarms LLC
- Agra Tech, Inc.
- Agri Plast Tech India Pvt., Ltd.
- Agrilution GmbH
- American Hydroponics
- 4D Bios Inc.
- AEssense Grows
- Agrinamics Corporation
- Alesca Life Technologies Limited
- Babylon Micro-Farms Inc.
- AFFINOR Growers
- Angel Energy LLC
- Agritecture
- Agrowtek
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Smart Agriculture Transforming Traditional Farming
- An Introduction to Smart Greenhouse
- Technologies Used in Smart Greenhouses
- Hydroponic and Non-Hydroponic Greenhouses
- Benefits of Smart Greenhouse System
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Hydroponics Leads the Smart Greenhouses Market
- Europe: The Leading Regional Market
- Competition
- Smart Greenhouse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Adoption of IoT in Agriculture Presents Growth Opportunities for Smart Greenhouse Market: Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100
- Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027
- Global Vertical Farming Market Size (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqf848
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.