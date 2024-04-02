Smart Greenhouse Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Smart Greenhouses Support the Transition towards Precision Farming

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Greenhouse - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Greenhouse estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Smart Greenhouse Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software & Services segment is estimated at 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Smart Greenhouse market in the U.S. is estimated at US$442.7 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$363 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

AgTech Emerges as New Buzzword in Agricultural Industry

Myriad Benefits of Smart Greenhouses to Propel Market Gains

Growing Adoption of IoT Presents Vast Opportunities for the Smart Greenhouse Market

Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Encourage Growth in Greenhouse Industry

Surging Demand for Food from World's Expanding Population Spurs Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques, Driving Market Growth

Climate Change Compounds Food Security Concerns

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Consumption of Organic Foods & Resultant Rise in Organic Farmland

Vertical Farming Technology's Growing Popularity to Fuel Smart Greenhouse Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Indoor/Rooftop Farming in Urban Locations: Potential for Smart Greenhouses

Smart Greenhouses Support the Transition towards Precision Farming

HVAC and LED: Prominent Smart Greenhouse Technologies

LED Grows Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Smart Greenhouses

High-Tech Greenhouses to be the Future of Agriculture

Automated Greenhouse: The Ultimate Objective

Students Develop a New Intelligent Greenhouse

Challenges Facing Smart Greenhouse Market

The report features profiles of 200+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Agriculture Transforming Traditional Farming

An Introduction to Smart Greenhouse

Technologies Used in Smart Greenhouses

Hydroponic and Non-Hydroponic Greenhouses

Benefits of Smart Greenhouse System

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hydroponics Leads the Smart Greenhouses Market

Europe: The Leading Regional Market

Competition

Smart Greenhouse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of IoT in Agriculture Presents Growth Opportunities for Smart Greenhouse Market: Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

Global Vertical Farming Market Size (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



