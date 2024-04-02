Migraine in America: Key Insights into Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction - Exploring HCP Engagement and Migraine Treatment Experiences Among Patients

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Migraine in America 2023: Key Insights into Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the United States, roughly 39 million people have migraine disease. This report provides a behind-the-scenes look at the treatment experience for those living with migraine. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the migraine treatment story - from HCP conversations to treatment awareness to use and satisfaction - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.

The report offers a glimpse into the migraine treatment experience. It includes selected insights for stakeholders seeking a more focused view of patient perspectives on migraine treatment and satisfaction. This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding HCP treatment discussions, treatment satisfaction and awareness, clinical trial interest, and much more.

This report lifts the curtain on the patient treatment experience, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including competitive assessments, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.

This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost - please see the report following purchase for more information.

The analyst reaches millions of people through its portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities - including Migraine.com - to provide information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.

This report includes a deep-dive into:

HCP engagement Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

Migraine treatment awareness and experiences Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials



Key questions answered in this report:

What percentage of patients see a specialist for migraine treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients use preventive medications?

How many patients feel their migraine is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months?

What medications have patients discussed with their HCP?

Migraine in America: Key Insights into Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction consists of:

A 20-minute online quantitative survey

Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenience sample of 4,416 respondents diagnosed with migraine

Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners



Key Topics Covered:

Respondent Demographic Highlights

Treatment Awareness and Experiences

Primary HCP Seen for Migraine Care

Aided Brand Awareness of Treatments

Acute Prescription Treatment Usage

Preventive Treatment Usage

Condition Control on Current Treatment

Clinical Trial Interest

Treatment Discussions with HCP

Appendix with Associated Data Charts and Distributions

Brands and treatments mentioned in this report include:

Oral triptan tablets or fastmelts (such as IMITREX, MAXALT, ZOMIG, sumatriptan)

Nasal triptan spray or nasal powder (such as IMITREX, ONZETRAT XsailT, Tosymra, ZOMIG)

Injection or needleless triptan injection (such as IMITREX, ZEMBRACET SymTouchT)

Cambia (diclofenac potassium)

ElyxybT (celecoxib) oral solution

FIORICET, FIORINAL (aspirin, butalbital, and caffeine)

MIGRANAL (dihydroergotamine mesylate)

NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) (used on as-needed basis to treat migraine symptoms)

REYVOWT (lasmiditan)

TRUDHESAT (dihydroergotamine mesylate)

UBRELVYT (ubrogepant)

Ergot derivative other than MIGRANAL or TRUDHESAT, such as DHE-45 (dihydroergotamine), Cafergot (ergotamine tartrate and caffeine), Ergomar (ergotamine tartrate tablets)

Anti-nausea medications, such as Zofran (ondansetron), Compazine (prochlorperazine), Phenergan (promethazine)

Prescription analgesics (""painkillers""), such as Vicodin (acetaminophen and hydrocodone), OxyContin (oxycodone), Percocet (acetaminophen and oxycodone), Dilaudid (hydromorphone)

Prescription muscle relaxants, such as Robaxin (methocarbamol), Valium (diazepam), Flexeril (cyclobenzaprine), ZANAFLEX (tizanidine)

Prescription NSAIDs, such as Aleve (naproxen), TORADOL (ketorolac)

Cefaly ACUTE device for acute treatment of migraine attacks

Nerivio device (electronic device for acute treatment of migraine)

gammaCore (non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation device)

AIMOVIG (erenumab)

AJOVY (fremanezumab)

BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) for Chronic Migraine

EMGALITY (galcanezumab)

NURTEC ODT (rimegepant)

QULIPTAT (atogepant)

Topiramate/Topiramate XR (TOPAMAX, TROKENDI XR, generic topiramate)

VYEPTIT (eptinezumab)

Antiepileptic drugs other than topiramate, such as Neurontin (gabapentin)

Beta blockers, such as Inderal (propranolol), TENORMIN (atenolol), Blocadren (timolol)

Calcium channel blockers, such as CALAN (verapamil), NORVASC (amlodipine), flunarizine

Antidepressants, such as Cymbalta (duloxetine), Elavil (amitriptyline), Effexor (venlafaxine)

Serotonergic agents, such as Sandomigran (pizotifen), methysergide

Oral steroids, such as oral Solu-Medrol, prednisone, dexamethasone

Lidocaine nasal drops

Nerve blockers or pain-blocking treatments (such as an occipital nerve block, SpringTMS, transcranial magnetic stimulation)

Cefaly PREVENT or DUAL device for migraine prevention

