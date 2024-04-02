Global Soybean Oil Market Report 2024-2032, by End-Use (Food, Feed, Industrial) and Region, with Key Player Profiles for Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Wilmar

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soybean Oil Market Report by End-Use (Food, Feed, Industrial), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soybean oil market size reached 61.2 Million Tons in 2023 and is expected to reach 71.9 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% during 2023-2032.

The growing demand for edible oils among individuals, rising utilization in various industrial applications, and increasing health consciousness and awareness among the masses across the globe are some of the major factors propelling the market.



At present, the rising demand for healthier and more sustainable food choices among individuals is strengthening the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing adoption of soybean oil in the cosmetic industry due to its moisturizing properties is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing demand for soybean oil on account of the increasing number of restaurants, cafes, hotels, and other fast-food chains around the world is positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising utilization of soybean oil in several skincare products, such as lotions, creams, and soaps, for providing hydration and promoting skin health is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the wide availability of soybean oil through online and offline distribution channels across the globe is supporting the growth of the market.



Soybean Oil Market Trends/Drivers:

Rising demand for edible oils



There is a rise in the demand for edible oils, such as soybean oil, among the masses across the globe. People are increasingly preferring safe food products that do not harm the body and maintain good health. In addition, the rising adoption of food and cooking oils due to the increasing demand for a variety of food products among the masses around the world. People are preferring convenient and processed food products that often require the use of edible oils for cooking and frying. There is a rise in the consumption of edible oils on account of the changing dietary patterns of individuals. Moreover, the growing popularity of international cuisines and fast-food chains is positively influencing the market.



Increasing health consciousness and awareness among individuals



There is a rise in the demand for soybean oil due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers across the globe. People are increasingly preferring nutrient-rich food products, which is offering a positive market outlook. Soybean oil is considered a healthier choice due to its favorable fatty acid composition. It contains a balanced ratio of polyunsaturated fats, monounsaturated fats, and low levels of saturated fats. In addition, soybean oil may benefit in reducing cholesterol levels, lowering inflammation, and improving heart health. It also has antioxidants that help to protect the cells of the body from damage caused by free radicals. As a result, consumers are rapidly adopting soybean oil as a healthier alternative to other cooking oils.



Growing utilization in industrial applications



Soybean oil has diverse industrial applications, such as a feedstock for biodiesel production. There is a rise in the demand for biodiesel as an alternative to fossil fuels, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Soybean oil serves as a key feedstock for biodiesel due to its high oil content and favorable properties. People are increasingly focusing on renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions and maintain a sustainable environment. Apart from this, soybean oil is widely employed in the production of various industrial products, such as lubricants, paints, inks, and coatings. The versatility and availability of soybean oil make it an attractive and suitable choice for different industrial sectors.



Soybean Oil Industry Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global soybean oil market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on end-use.



Breakup by End-Use:

Food

Feed

Industrial

Food represents the largest market segment



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the end-use. This includes food, feed, and industrial. According to the report, food represented the largest segment.



The food industry is one of the largest consumers of soybean oil as it is widely used for various culinary purposes, such as cooking, frying, baking, and as an ingredient in processed foods. In line with this, the rising adoption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food products among the masses is contributing to the growth of the market.



In the feed industry, it is used as a component in animal feed formulations. It is included in livestock and poultry feed to provide a source of energy and essential fatty acids. In addition, it assists in improving the palatability and nutritional value of animal feed and enhances the growth and development of livestock.



Soybean oil finds applications in various industrial sectors, as it is used as a feedstock for biodiesel production. In addition, it offers environmental friendliness and is a suitable alternative to conventional diesel fuel.



Breakup by Region:

China

United States

Brazil

Europe

Argentina

India

Others

China exhibits a clear dominance, accounting for the largest soybean oil market share



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include China, United States, Brazil, Europe, Argentina, India, and others. According to the report, China accounted for the largest market share.



China held the biggest market share as it is the major producer of soybeans. Apart from this, the rising demand for soybean oil on account of the thriving food service industry is contributing to the growth of the market in the country. In line with this, the increasing consumption of processed and convenience food products is propelling the growth of the market in China. Furthermore, the rising adoption of soybean oil due to changing consumer eating habits is bolstering the growth of the market in the country.



India is estimated to expand further in this domain during the forecast period owing to the favorable government initiatives for soybean agriculture. In addition, the rising utilization of soybean oil in households for cooking, frying, and baking purposes is supporting the growth of the market in the country. Besides this, the increasing adoption of soybean oil in the production of snacks is strengthening the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape:



Key players in the industry are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to improve production processes, develop new product formulations, and enhance the quality and functionality of soybean oil. They are also exploring new extraction techniques, optimizing refining processes, and developing specialty variants of soybean oil to cater to specific customer needs. In line with this, major manufacturers are offering organic or non- genetically modified organism (GMO) variants of soybean oil, introducing specialty blends, and diversifying into value-added products, such as flavored or infused soybean oils. Apart from this, companies are opening soybean oil production facilities across the globe, which is positively influencing the market.



Some of the key players in the market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge

Cargill

Louis Dreyfus Company

Wilmar International

