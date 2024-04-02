Nominations Open for Canadian Safety Achievement Awards

ONTARIO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) announced that they are accepting nominations for the 2024 Canadian Safety Achievement Awards (CS2A) until April 30, 2024. The CS2A is a national awards program designed to showcase exceptional health and safety performance of stakeholders within the confines of the unionized maintenance industry.



“The CS2A not only recognizes individual achievements, but also acknowledges the collective contributions of the three pillars of our industry: local unions, signatory employers, and clients,” stated Charmaine Symmers, CS2A Program Director. “Demanding and supporting a culture of safety within organizations and on projects is invaluable. By prioritizing safety requirements and encouraging everyone to do the same, it significantly contributes to the reduction of accidents and incidents in our industry.”

Nominations are now being accepted for several prestigious awards which cover all aspects of unionized maintenance work. The General Presidents’ Safety Excellence Award celebrates top performing employers who achieve the lowest total recordable incident rating (TRIR) for all craft hours executed under the GPMA & NMA agreements. The Tripartite Zero Injury Turnaround Award recognizes the successful execution of a turnaround or outage event without a recordable injury. The 365 Daily Maintenance Award showcases long-term daily maintenance of 12 months without a recordable injury. The Sustained Superior Performance Award showcases stakeholder groups who execute significant volumes of craft hours with zero recordable incidents at a particular jobsite over multiple years. The Craftperson of the Year Award honours outstanding craftsmanship, professionalism, and safety leadership of a skilled building trades union member through their performance on a maintenance job.

Nomination forms and guidelines are available online until April 30, 2024. Top performers will receive their awards at the 2024 CS2A banquet that can be displayed at the workplace and local union halls to serve as a reminder of safety practices, and the common goal of reducing injuries. View more details at: www.CS2A.ca

About General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC):

The General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) is an alliance of International Building Trades Unions that has negotiated and administered labour agreements for maintenance work at industrial plants across Canada since 1952. The agreements make it possible for industry to employ up to 13 different construction trades under a single set of terms and conditions. The GPMC | NMC, in cooperation with contractors and project owners provides stable, long-term agreements for routine industrial maintenance and short-term agreements for plant shutdowns and intermittent maintenance.

The GPMC | NMC administers collective agreements in eight out of the ten Canadian provinces and in key industrial sectors including oil sands extraction, oil refining, petrochemicals, mining, electricity generation, pulp and paper, natural gas processing, steel production, and consumer product production. More information: gpmccanada.com

For more information:

Nicole Sendey

Communications Manager

General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC)

Email: nsendey@gpmccanada.com

Website: gpmccanada.com

Office:(519)744-4762

Cell:(250) 802-2858

Charmaine Symmers

Program Director

Canadian Safety Achievement Awards (CS2A)

Email: csymmers@gpmccanada.com

Office:(519)744-4762

Cell:(226) 972-4682