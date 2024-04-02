Athletic Socks Market to reach a Valuation of US$ 12.8 billion by 2034, rising at a 5.8% CAGR- Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWAKK, Del, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global athletic socks market was valued at US$ 6.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a size of US$ 12.8 billion by 2034, increasing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2034. By 2024, the athletic socks market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 7.3 billion.



The market for athletic socks is significantly influenced by rapid advances in textile technology, which include the development of novel materials and production techniques. Improved features like breathability, compression, and moisture-wicking, along with comfort and durability, meet the changing needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts and propel the industry forward.

A notable obstacle confronting the athletic socks market is fierce rivalry, propelled by the existence of several contenders providing analogous merchandise. To gain customer attention and loyalty in an increasingly crowded industry, a company must constantly innovate, have great branding, and employ successful marketing methods.

The growing public interest in sustainable and ethically manufactured products presents a market potential for athletic socks. Companies may benefit from this trend by fostering transparent supply chains, using recycled materials, and providing eco-friendly sock alternatives. Adopting sustainability may stimulate business expansion by drawing in eco-aware customers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

The global athletic socks market size reached US$ 5.1 billion in 2019.

From 2019 to 2023, the athletic socks market experienced a CAGR of 7.5%.

Over the course of the projection period, the athletic socks sector in the United States is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Running socks are expected to have significant growth in the global athletic socks industry, with a 5.6% CAGR predicted by 2034.

Through 2034, the global athletic socks market will experience a 5.4% CAGR in the popularity of cotton socks.





“The increased emphasis on health and fitness, along with an increase in sports and fitness involvement globally, is a major factor driving the athletic socks market. Demand for clothing that improves performance, such as athletic socks made specifically for athletes, is fueled by this trend.”, says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the athletic socks market are innovating by investing in innovative materials such as moisture-wicking textiles and ergonomic designs that improve athlete comfort and performance. They also emphasize sustainability, using eco-friendly production techniques to appeal to customers that care about the environment.

Through their impact, partnerships with sports teams and athletes can increase revenue. Wider reach is made possible by entering new markets and using e-commerce platforms. In general, product design, materials, sustainable practices, marketing tactics, and market development initiatives are all included in the category of innovation.

Athletic socks startups are disrupting established business models by focusing on specialized markets, offering personalized patterns, and using cutting-edge technology such as smart materials and 3D printing. They prioritize ecological and ethical production techniques to appeal to current customers, and they use agility and digital platforms to connect consumers directly.

Key Developments

In 2023, PUMA introduced its newest collection, PUMA x Central Saint Martins, in collaboration with the globally famous London-based art and design school Central Saint Martins (short: CSM), to raise awareness about water scarcity while also supporting the preservation of drinking water.

The company used two technologies in the creation of this collection in collaboration with CSM fashion school students: digital printing and novel dying techniques including the "Dope Dye" approach. The design team significantly decreased water use by blending uncolored materials with digitally printed or spun-dyed materials.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034 Market value in 2024 US$ 7.3 billion Market value in 2034 US$ 12.8 billion Base Year for Estimation 2023 Historical Data 2019 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Quantitative Units US$ billion for value Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Product Type

Material Type

Sports Category

Gender

Distribution Channel

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa Countries Profiled United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Under Armour

PUMA SE

ASICS Corporation

New Balance Athletics

Reebok International Limited

Stance Inc.

Balega International

Swiftwick LLC Customization Scope Available on Request





Key Segmentations:

By Product Type:

Running Socks

Compression Socks

Ankle Socks

Crew Socks

Knee High Socks



By Material Type:

Cotton Socks

Synthetic Fiber Socks

Wool Socks

Blended Socks

By Sports Category:

Running and Jogging

Fitness and Training

Basketball

Soccer/Football

Tennis

Golf

Cycling

Hiking

Other Sports



By Gender:

Men’s

Women’s

Unisex



By Distribution Channel:

Online Retailers

Specialty Sports Stores

Department Stores

Sports Apparel Outlets

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





