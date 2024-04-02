TRYX Unveils Revolutionary L-Shaped OLED Screen AIO Cooler: A "New Species" of PC Components





SHANGHAI, China, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 28, 2024, in Shanghai, the cutting-edge tech brand TRYX launched an array of innovative products at an event revolving around the theme of "New Species." Unlike traditional tech launches, TRYX captivated attendees with an intriguing exploration of "Future Archaeology," unravelling the mysteries of technological evolution and introducing a new era of PC components, headlined by the PANORAMA AIO cooler, ROTA fans, and LUCA chassis.

At this transformative event, TRYX showcased its commitment to pioneering technology by showcasing products that redefine the boundaries of innovation. Among the standout releases was the PANORAMA liquid cooler, the first in the world to feature an L-shaped screen, developed in collaboration with cooling solution experts at Asetek. This partnership has allowed TRYX to integrate the exclusive 8th-generation water pump solution from Asetek, signaling the brand's ascent to the top of the tech industry.

Nelson Chi, Vice President of TRYX, shared insights into the PANORAMA’s features, including its 6.5-inch AMOLED L-shaped screen that offers a 3D (anamorphic) visual experience without the need for special glasses. Complemented by the custom KANALI software, the device offers users unprecedented customization options, from split-screen functionality to built-in screen recording, fostering an environment where users' creativity and innovation can flourish without constraints.

The launch event was further distinguished by the presence of Asetek’s COO, John Hamill, and Global Sales VP, Jamie Jamieson, who discussed the collaborative journey with TRYX. Their participation underscored the strategic importance of this alliance and their belief in TRYX’s vision and products. This marked Asetek's first-ever attendance at a partner brand’s launch, highlighting the significant expectations and commitment to this collaboration.

Emphasizing TRYX’s strategic market positioning, Nelson stated that the brand aims at Tier-1 status, grounded in a culture of innovation. TRYX’s global team of seasoned professionals leverages a robust R&D and production system, in addition to world-class supply chain partners, to deliver self-designed and produced offerings. This approach not only fuels more imaginative designs and exclusive tooling but also ensures TRYX’s sustained competitive edge and distinct identity in the global market.

Looking ahead, TRYX is set to release the LUCA chassis, which embodies luxury with its extensive use of fully anodized aluminum, 4mm tempered glass, and SGCC steel, offering an elevated (floating) aesthetic through its uniquely engineered base. The chassis’ modularity also caters to the bespoke needs of PC DIY enthusiasts and creators, enhancing the PC building experience with superior quality and versatility.

TRYX is gearing up for its Q3 product launch on North American Amazon and other platforms, coinciding with its participation in the June Taipei Computex, signaling a year filled with anticipation for more in-depth product reviews and exciting brand developments.

