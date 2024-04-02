Adapting to Digital Communication: Insights into the Changing Landscape of Office Phones

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Desktop and Cordless Phone Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the years the office telephone has transformed organization's communication internally and externally. However, in today's digital age, organization's have a plethora of digital tools at their disposal for communicating. At the same time, organization's are faced with various challenges that are driving changes to communications, such as the shift to hybrid working models and the influx of Gen Z workers.
As a result, the role of desktop and cordless phones is changing. It is no longer sufficient for devices to simply support traditional PBX services such as call grouping or directory services. Enterprises are exploring ways to integrate these devices into their broader collaboration and work processes. IT decision-makers are continuing to invest in PBXs and calling plans. Organizations are also incorporating different connectivity solutions into devices, enabling users to connect a range of devices that can support a greater range of use cases, both for in-office and remote workers.
Despite these drivers, the sector faces strong headwinds. The return to office is not happening as quickly as predicted, leading to oversupply in the market. Additionally, there is no sign that organizations are reversing office estate reduction plans, and budgets are tightening in response to increasing costs and slow economic growth across the globe. These factors are leading to customers pushing back projects.
This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global desktop and cordless phone market, including forecasts for revenues and units sold between 2023 and 2030. The study also discusses the current drivers and inhibitors for adoption and the growth potential for Time Division Multiplexing (TDM), IP, DECT, and VoWLAN devices. The study provides market share and competitor analysis across the product segments. Finally, the report identifies and describes key growth opportunities for providers covering this sector.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Focus on Cloud/Hosted Communication Deployments
- Address the Needs of Hybrid Workers
- Design Devices for the Workforce of Tomorrow
- Equip Frontline Workers With Cordless Devices
- Use Rental Models To Lower Capex
- Offer Enhanced Features
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Segmentation and Definition - Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Key Findings
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics for Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers for Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Growth Restraints for Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Forecast Assumptions for Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Additional Market Factors - Investment Into PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Licenses for In-Office/Remote Desk Workers
- Additional Market Factors - Adoption of Desktop IP Phones
- Additional Market Factors - Current and Future Enterprise Telephony Adoption to Enable Frontline Workers
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - TDM Desktop Phone Segment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - IP Desktop Phone Segment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - DECT Phone Segment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - VoWLAN/Wi-Fi Phone Segment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Deployment Type - IP Desktop Phone Segment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Protocol Type - IP Desktop Phone Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product - Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Unit Share - Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
- Unit Share - TDM Desktop Phone Market Segment
- Unit Share - IP Desktop Phone Market Segment
- Unit Share - Open SIP Desktop Phone Market Segment
- Unit Share - Proprietary IP Desktop Phone Sub-segment
- Unit Share - IP Video Desktop Phone Sub-segment
- Unit Share - DECT Phone Segment
- Unit Share - VoWLAN/Wi-Fi Phone Segment
- Revenue Share Analysis - Desktop and Cordless Phone Market
