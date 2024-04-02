Drug Discovery and Early Development Outsourcing Services - Growth Opportunities in De Novo Drug Design and Disease Modeling with Generative AI

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Drug Discovery and Early Development Outsourcing Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) pipeline accounts for more than 21,000 molecules, as of April 2023, indicating a 5.8% hike over 2022, with more than 6,100 molecules in active development. In general, however, the pharma/biopharma industry has stagnated with respect to R&D activity. Overall R&D expenditure totals about $276.81 billion, with a slow 2.5% growth between 2023 to 2024.

Decline in the year-on-year growth rate is the result of a shift in focus from COVID-19 therapies to more mainstream therapies across oncology, neurology, respiratory, and many more conditions, which is resulting in overall market normalization with respect to growth rates. Furthermore, the industry witnessed a decline in the average return on investment (ROI) for R&D to as low as 1.2%, and the peak sales per asset valued just above $350 million, indicating a need to build more efficient drug development processes with the implementation of newer technologies.

Of total R&D expenditure, the top 10 pharma companies accounted for just 4% to 5% of the pipeline, while the top 25 contributed to less than 10%. In contrast, small-to-mid segment and emerging biopharma players (companies with 1 or 2 molecules in the pipeline) are the major contributors, accounting for more than 16% of the active pipeline. As a result, the demand for outsourcing activities is on the rise globally, with contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) contributing to the strong industry growth.

Moreover, advancements in multiple emerging biotechnology platforms (e.g., RNA technology, protein degradation [PROTAC], and antibody engineering technologies) coupled with the application of digital health technologies in the form of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are supporting unprecedented innovation, ascertaining the increased success of a molecule. This activity is improving the partnership landscape across the global drug discovery and preclinical development industry.

Overall, the sector is witnessing an emergence of specialized lab testing and bioanalytical CROs. With techniques such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), high throughput screening (HTS), and many more crucial to drug development, a steady rise in CRO and central lab partnerships is underway. To add to this, several specialized bioinformatics CROs are emerging and creating greater partnership opportunities. Last, the larger CROs have developed separate lab testing divisions that allow them to focus on specific drug discovery and preclinical development testing services.

Moving forward, CROs/CDMOs will likely focus on targeted scale up of preclinical capabilities through cross-industry partnerships and academic partnerships, ascertaining knowledge transfer to pharma companies through out-licensing opportunities, thereby supporting greater innovation while transitioning from a vendor-ship to partnership model.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Bioinformatics Capabilities

Regulatory Consulting and IND-enabling Studies

De Novo Drug Design and Disease Modeling with Generative AI

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Phases of Drug Discovery and Early Development

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors by Region

Key Competitors by Type of Service

Drug Discovery and Early Development Services

Key Industry Trend Analysis

Digitization of the Drug Development Value Chain

Computer-aided Drug Discovery and Preclinical Research

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Evolving Vendor Ecosystem and Emerging Business Models

Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development - Evolving Vendor Ecosystem

CRDMOs - The New Go-to Partners for Pharma Innovation

Academia - Bridging the Research Gap in Pharma Innovation

Evolution of Academic Research

CROs Paving the Way for Efficient Technology Transfer

Investment Trends

Early-stage CRO/CDMO Service Collaboration - Nonclinical

Expanding Non-clinical Expertise through Industry Acquisitions

Scale Up through Funding and In-house Investments

Revenue Forecast

Pharma R&D Expenditure

Pharmaceutical R&D Landscape

R&D Mapping by Therapy Area and Stakeholder Type

R&D Pipeline Assessment by Therapy Area and Stakeholder Type

Nuances of Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development

Revenue Forecast Assumptions and Methodology

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Phase of Development

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Share by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share by Type of Service Vendor

Revenue Share Analysis - CRO

Revenue Share Analysis - CDMO

Competitor Landscape by Type of Non-clinical Service

Competitor Landscape - CRDMOs

Competitor Landscape - CROs

Competitor Landscape - CDMOs

Competitor Assessment

