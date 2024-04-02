ValleyScare is Back from the Dead!

Shakopee, MN, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials at Valleyfair today announced the return of ValleyScare, Minnesota’s largest Halloween event, with an expanded lineup of thrills and chills to welcome in the bewitching season this fall.

ValleyScare will be more intense than ever, offering six immersive haunted mazes, including three new creepy mazes, three redesigned frightening scare zones, tons of eerie entertainment, and delectable Halloween-inspired food and beverage options. In addition, guests can experience some of their favorite thrill rides while the moon is high. For those looking for a more family-friendly experience, Tricks and Treats is also returning with day-time Halloween fun this fall.

Key features of ValleyScare include:

ValleyScare will be operating select Fridays and Saturdays, September 21 through October 26, 2024.

In a change from previous years, ValleyScare will be a stand-alone event requiring a separate ticket.

ValleyScare admission is included with the purchase of a Gold Season Pass.

Event tickets for non-passholders will go on sale later this summer.

In addition to our existing chaperone policy, a bag policy will also be enforced during ValleyScare.

Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager for Valleyfair, said guests have been clamoring for the return of this fan-favorite event. “We heard you loud and clear, and I am excited to welcome back our talented team of monsters to bring the scares back to our park for the Halloween season,” Rehnborg enthused. “The return of ValleyScare adds an incredible amount of value to our Gold Season Pass. We can’t wait for you to eagerly plunge into all the frighteningly fun, thrill-filled festivities.”

For more information about ValleyScare, please visit valleyfair.com. Employment opportunities are currently available throughout the park. Openings can be found at Valleyfair.com/jobs.

About Valleyfair

Valleyfair, the Twin Cities’ biggest amusement park, is located on 125 acres in Shakopee, Minn. The park features more than 75 rides including eight roller coasters, Planet Snoopy featuring 15 children’s rides, and is home to Soak City, a seven-acre water park filled with slides, a wave pool, lazy river, and children’s water features. Valleyfair also boasts a large entertainment and event lineup including ValleyScare, Latin Days, Corn Fest, and Tricks and Treats. Valleyfair is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.