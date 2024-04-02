New survey reveals top employee behaviors to improve health-related quality of life

Dallas, TX, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical activity tops the list when it comes to how employees improve quality of life as they age, according to results from a recent survey conducted by Wondr Health, the proven leader in metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation. These survey findings are in line with the University of North Carolina study that recognized enhanced quality of life as a beneﬁt of and motivator for physical activity.

Wondr Health conducted the survey in February 2024 and asked individuals to share what they do to improve their quality of life as they age. Nearly 500 participants responded with the following survey findings:

Get regular physical activity: 21.4%

Cultivate and nurture close relationships: 20.2%

Maintain a healthy weight: 19.3%

Eat a balanced diet with nutrient-dense food: 19.3%

Utilize emotional health resources: 18.9%

Other: 0.9%

“It’s no secret that a healthy lifestyle is good for us, but research shows that improving quality of life is not only associated with reduced stress but can increase job satisfaction and productivity,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “By providing employees access to programs that help them build and improve healthy habits, employers can improve the health and well-being of their workforce.”

Maintaining a healthy weight is an important part of aging and can decrease the risk of developing high-cost conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Wondr Health partners with employers and health plans to deliver programs for full-spectrum weight and obesity management. Beginning with proven, world-class behavioral support participants improve their quality of life, physical movement, sleep, and more while sustaining long-term weight loss.

