Corbus Announces Dosing of First Patient in U.S. Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Next Generation Nectin-4 Targeting ADC

Study enrolling patients with metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) and other Nectin-4 enriched tumors



Emerging clinical profile from CSPC’s Phase 1 China study indicates differentiation from PADCEV

NORWOOD, Mass., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio, announced today the first patient in the U.S. has been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial of CRB-701 (SYS6002), a next-generation antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4.

The Phase 1 portion of the open label study design ( NCT06265727 ), being conducted in the U.S. and Europe, will evaluate the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics (PK) of CRB-701 in participants with advanced solid tumors associated with high Nectin-4 expression. The Phase 1 trial initiates with dose escalation followed by dose optimization and concludes with dose expansion to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose.

“The initiation of our clinical trial is a significant milestone for Corbus and builds on the encouraging CRB-701 data presented by our development partner CSPC Pharmaceutical Group at ASCO-GU 2024 from the phase 1 study in China,” said Yuval Cohen, PhD. Chief Executive Office of Corbus. “Those data suggest CRB-701 has a differentiated PK and safety profile compared to PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) which could translate into meaningful clinical benefits for patients with mUC and other Nectin-4 positive solid tumors.”

About CRB-701

CRB-701 (SYS6002) is a next-generation antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4, that contains a site-specific, cleavable linker and a homogenous drug antibody ratio of 2, using MMAE as the payload. Nectin-4 is a clinically validated, tumor-associated antigen in urothelial cancer. The Nectin-4 ADC PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) is approved for use in late metastatic urothelial cancer and recently received an expanded label under an accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with KEYTRUDA® for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com . Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential,” "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All product names, logos, brands and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply affiliation or endorsement by these companies.

