Child Abuse and Sex Trafficking: What You Might Not Know

Sarasota, Florida, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childhood sexual abuse can begin at any age. Additionally, children who have a history of abuse may not recognize exploitation or may be normalized to abusive situations, further increasing their susceptibility to sex trafficking, which is a staggering $99 billion dollar industry in America. Selah Freedom, Florida’s largest anti-sex trafficking organization, calls on its statewide partners in connecting with families, communities, prevention advocates, and supporters to focus on the creation of an ecosystem of primary prevention in Florida – the # 3 state for sex trafficking reports in America - and emphasize the importance of building a narrative of hope for the future of Florida’s children and families.

April begins Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign is “Building a Hopeful Future, Together.” While headlines often showcase the worst cases of abuse, the reality is far more pervasive. Countless children silently suffer physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, with long-lasting consequences that ripple throughout their lives.

This month serves as a powerful reminder that child abuse prevention is not a solitary effort. It demands a collective commitment from individuals, families, and institutions. Here’s why:

1. According to the Children's Bureau, in 2022 alone nationwide, an estimated 6.2 million children received a referral to child protective services due to suspected physical or sexual maltreatment.



2. On a state level, the statistics for child abuse in Florida in 2023 show concerning trends with reported cases on the rise. In the first three months of 2023 alone, there were 51 cases of sexual abuse and 43 cases of physical abuse reported, indicating an increase to the same period in the previous year. Efforts to publicize national hotlines for reporting abuse may have contributed to this spike in reported numbers. These statistics represent just the tip of the iceberg, as many cases remain unreported.

3. The Department of Social Services in Florida saw a total of 391 child abuse cases either newly reported or reopened in the previous year, with almost half of these cases involving physical or sexual abuse. Child abuse and sex trafficking are closely related, with child sex trafficking being a form of child abuse that occurs when a child under 18 is advertised, solicited, or exploited through a commercial sex act. There is an undisputed link between child sexual abuse and human trafficking. The National Survivor Study by Polaris highlighted that 84% of participants had experienced childhood sexual abuse, emphasizing the correlation between vulnerability to trafficking and past abuse.



4. Children who have been trafficked might not understand that they are being abused or exploited, especially if they have been groomed since childhood or manipulated by their abuser.

5. Abuse often leaves invisible scars. The emotional and psychological damage can linger for years. Victims may struggle with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and difficulty forming healthy relationships.

6. States, including Florida, have enacted “safe harbor” laws (H.B. 99) to provide services to child trafficking survivors, decriminalize youth involvement in trafficking and increase penalties for traffickers of children.

7. Children who experience abuse are more likely to become abusers themselves. Additionally, children who have a history of abuse may not recognize exploitation or may be normalized to abusive situations, further increasing their susceptibility to trafficking. According to Selah Freedom, 90% of all those in their rehabilitative program were sexually abused in childhood.

8. The average age of children being exploited into sex trafficking is 12 – 14 years of age. (https://oag.dc.gov/public-safety/human-trafficking-initiatives/human-trafficking-fact-sheet

9. In 2022-23, the total number of reports accepted by the Florida Abuse Hotline reported human trafficking maltreatments of 2,076 involving 1,627 of whom were children. Source: DCF (www.myflfamilies.org)

10. 1 in 6 of the more than 28,800 cases of children reported missing to NCMEC in 2023 were likely victims of child sex trafficking. (source; https://www.missingkids.org/theissues/trafficking#bythenumbers)

How can we turn awareness into action to prevent exploitation of children and stop predators from luring children and teens into sex trafficking?

Selah Freedom offers many empowering programs through their prevention arm. Selah’s team of expert trainers work to get ahead of the issue and help raise awareness about child exploitation and abuse as well as how to end sex trafficking by equipping participants with the tools to protect themselves from sex trafficking.

To date, Selah Freedom has trained 59,144 youth and adults to stay safe and take action against sex trafficking by offering several ways to connect and get involved with Selah Freedom’s Prevention Team. Please click on the link here to explore ways we can serve you and your organization through our K-12th grade curriculum and training for adults.

Sexual abuse and human trafficking are intertwined issues. The exploitation of sexual abuse by traffickers underscores the need to address both human trafficking and sexual assault collectively. It is crucial to raise awareness about these interconnected challenges during Child Abuse Awareness Month and recognize the shared vulnerabilities that contribute to these forms of exploitation. Let’s make “Building a Hopeful Future Together” a reality.

