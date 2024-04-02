World Office Furniture Industry 2014-2023 and 2024-2025, Featuring Ahrend, Fursys, Herman Miller, HNI, Itoki, Knoll, Kokuyo, Okamura, Schiavello, Sedus, Senator, Steelcase, Sunon, Teknion and Vitra

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " World Office Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Office Furniture Industry report offers a comprehensive picture of the global office furniture sector, providing basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2014-2023, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2025, summary tables for the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of the leading office furniture manufacturers on a global level and a focus on the Top 20 office furniture countries.
Key Highlights
- The world market for office furniture presently amounts to approximately US$ 49 billion. About 80% of this segment's consumption takes place in ten major countries, the top ones are the United States, China, Japan, India, and Germany.
- The office furniture sector is undergoing a huge transformation. On the production side, there is an increasing accent on sustainability in terms of long-life design, circular models, and rental. From the point of view of competition, the trend toward regional concentration and the identification of new product segments and target distribution channels continues.
- Following the challenges of recent years, the world office furniture market is forecasted for a slight recovery in 2024 and it is expected to strengthen in 2025 with different performance and pace across markets and regions worldwide.
Report Segmentation
An Executive summary introduces the report, providing an overview of the office furniture sector worldwide: the sector at a glance, the largest markets, international trade analysis, the competitive landscape, market prospects, product trends, sustainability, omnichannel retail and e-commerce, prices, and factors affecting the sector.
Part I reviews the world office furniture industry: the major producing and consuming countries, the status and prospects of world trade of office furniture, world trade matrix, current data and forecasts for growth in office furniture demand in 2024-2025, by country and by regional groupings.
Part II provides office furniture economic indicators: An overview of the world office furniture industry (Production and exports, and Consumption and Imports); the opening of office furniture markets (growth of imports and exports, origin and destination of office furniture)
Part III analyses more in-depth the Top 20 countries for the office furniture industry: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam
For each country:
- Office furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2014-2023 and forecasts of yearly changes in office furniture consumption in 2024 and 2025.
- Information on breakdown of production by segment (office seating/office furniture excluding seating)
- Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of office furniture).
- Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts, resident population in main cities, projected growth, and the unemployment rate.
- Major office furniture manufacturers by turnover (over 400 companies in total) with short profiles of the main ones (Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Phone number, Website, Activity, Product portfolio, Office furniture production % on total revenues, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Export share on total turnover).
Part IV includes profiles of 45 selected major office furniture manufacturers with Company information (headquarters, website and general email address, activity, product portfolio, and specialization); Controlled companies, subsidiaries, and other related companies; Manufacturing plants location; Products, sales breakdown, and distribution; Financial performance (total revenues and employees).
PART V provides summary office furniture market tables for the 60 countries covered by the report.
Contents for each country table:
- The office furniture sector: a ten-year series of values data on production, imports, exports, consumption
- Opening of the office furniture sector to foreign trade: import penetration and export ratios for office furniture
- Economic indicators
- Real growth of office furniture consumption: 2024 and 2025 Forecasts
- Main office furniture trading partners
Key Topics Covered:
PART I - THE WORLD OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY
1. The world market for office furniture 2014-2023
- Overview of world consumption of office furniture, the largest markets and office furniture imports
2. World production of office furniture
- Overview of world production of office furniture, the major producing countries and office furniture exports
3. Office furniture: world market outlook
- The world trade matrix for office furniture: imports/consumption and exports/production ratios for selected countries
- Office furniture industry prospects: international trade and outlook of office furniture consumption in 60 countries
PART II - OFFICE FURNITURE INDICATORS
- World office furniture industry- Production and Exports / Consumption and Imports
- The opening of office furniture markets
- Destination of exports and origin of imports
- Office furniture consumption: 2024-2025 forecasts
PART III - TOP 20 COUNTRIES FOR THE OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY WORLDWIDE
For each country (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam)
- Office furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports 2014-2023, and consumption forecasts 2024 and 2025.
- Information on breakdown of production by segment (office seating/office furniture excluding seating)
- Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of office furniture)
- Socio-economic indicators
- Major office furniture manufacturers by turnover
PART IV: DETAILED PROFILES OF THE TOP OFFICE FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS
PART V: COUNTRY TABLES
For the 60 countries covered by the report (Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.)
- The office furniture sector in values
- Opening of the office furniture sector to foreign trade
- Economic indicators
- Real growth of office furniture consumption. Forecasts
- Exchange rates
- Main office furniture trading partners
