World Office Furniture Industry 2014-2023 and 2024-2025, Featuring Ahrend, Fursys, Herman Miller, HNI, Itoki, Knoll, Kokuyo, Okamura, Schiavello, Sedus, Senator, Steelcase, Sunon, Teknion and Vitra

The World Office Furniture Industry report offers a comprehensive picture of the global office furniture sector, providing basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2014-2023, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2025, summary tables for the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of the leading office furniture manufacturers on a global level and a focus on the Top 20 office furniture countries.

Key Highlights

The world market for office furniture presently amounts to approximately US$ 49 billion. About 80% of this segment's consumption takes place in ten major countries, the top ones are the United States, China, Japan, India, and Germany.

The office furniture sector is undergoing a huge transformation. On the production side, there is an increasing accent on sustainability in terms of long-life design, circular models, and rental. From the point of view of competition, the trend toward regional concentration and the identification of new product segments and target distribution channels continues.

Following the challenges of recent years, the world office furniture market is forecasted for a slight recovery in 2024 and it is expected to strengthen in 2025 with different performance and pace across markets and regions worldwide.

Report Segmentation

An Executive summary introduces the report, providing an overview of the office furniture sector worldwide: the sector at a glance, the largest markets, international trade analysis, the competitive landscape, market prospects, product trends, sustainability, omnichannel retail and e-commerce, prices, and factors affecting the sector.

Part I reviews the world office furniture industry: the major producing and consuming countries, the status and prospects of world trade of office furniture, world trade matrix, current data and forecasts for growth in office furniture demand in 2024-2025, by country and by regional groupings.

Part II provides office furniture economic indicators: An overview of the world office furniture industry (Production and exports, and Consumption and Imports); the opening of office furniture markets (growth of imports and exports, origin and destination of office furniture)

Part III analyses more in-depth the Top 20 countries for the office furniture industry: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam

For each country:

Office furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2014-2023 and forecasts of yearly changes in office furniture consumption in 2024 and 2025.

Information on breakdown of production by segment (office seating/office furniture excluding seating)

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of office furniture).

Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts, resident population in main cities, projected growth, and the unemployment rate.

Major office furniture manufacturers by turnover (over 400 companies in total) with short profiles of the main ones (Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Phone number, Website, Activity, Product portfolio, Office furniture production % on total revenues, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Export share on total turnover).

Part IV includes profiles of 45 selected major office furniture manufacturers with Company information (headquarters, website and general email address, activity, product portfolio, and specialization); Controlled companies, subsidiaries, and other related companies; Manufacturing plants location; Products, sales breakdown, and distribution; Financial performance (total revenues and employees).

PART V provides summary office furniture market tables for the 60 countries covered by the report.

Contents for each country table:

The office furniture sector: a ten-year series of values data on production, imports, exports, consumption

Opening of the office furniture sector to foreign trade: import penetration and export ratios for office furniture

Economic indicators

Real growth of office furniture consumption: 2024 and 2025 Forecasts

Main office furniture trading partners

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Ahrend

Fursys

Herman Miller

HNI

Itoki

Kinnarps

Knoll

Kokuyo

Okamura

Schiavello

Sedus

Senator

Steelcase

Sunon

Teknion

UE Furniture

Vitra

Key Topics Covered:

PART I - THE WORLD OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY

1. The world market for office furniture 2014-2023

Overview of world consumption of office furniture, the largest markets and office furniture imports

2. World production of office furniture

Overview of world production of office furniture, the major producing countries and office furniture exports

3. Office furniture: world market outlook

The world trade matrix for office furniture: imports/consumption and exports/production ratios for selected countries

Office furniture industry prospects: international trade and outlook of office furniture consumption in 60 countries

PART II - OFFICE FURNITURE INDICATORS

World office furniture industry- Production and Exports / Consumption and Imports

The opening of office furniture markets

Destination of exports and origin of imports

Office furniture consumption: 2024-2025 forecasts

PART III - TOP 20 COUNTRIES FOR THE OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY WORLDWIDE

For each country (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam)

Office furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports 2014-2023, and consumption forecasts 2024 and 2025.

Information on breakdown of production by segment (office seating/office furniture excluding seating)

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of office furniture)

Socio-economic indicators

Major office furniture manufacturers by turnover

PART IV: DETAILED PROFILES OF THE TOP OFFICE FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS

PART V: COUNTRY TABLES

For the 60 countries covered by the report (Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.)

The office furniture sector in values

Opening of the office furniture sector to foreign trade

Economic indicators

Real growth of office furniture consumption. Forecasts

Exchange rates

Main office furniture trading partners

