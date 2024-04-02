Nowigence Inc. Invited to Present at Museum Association of New York on the 9th of April 2024

ALBANY, NY, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – In 2023 Nowigence Inc. (OTCQB: NOWG) partnered with miSci, Schenectady, NY to bring an AI co-pilot to miSci’s Ground to Gourmet: Tracing The Origins of the Foods We Love exhibition that answers visitor questions utilizing sources and supporting factual information from the museum’s exhibit research. Ground to Gourmet blends history, science, and art while exploring the deep culinary heritage of New York State. With interactive displays, artifacts and art visitors are transported on a journey through the fascinating origins of the food we cherish.

Gina C. Gould, PhD, President, miSci, said, “Helping visitors meaningfully interact with the breadth of information that goes into creating an exhibition is a perennial challenge for the museum field. The AI Co-Pilot from Nowigence – Lille.ai – found meaningful connections in our research upon uploading our archives into Lille, that we didn’t know existed. The auto notes created using Extractive AI provide full traceability and copyright protection were in depth and inspiring.”

On miSci recommendation, Nowigence Inc. is co-presenting Lille.ai on April 9th at the annual meeting of the Museum Association of New York (MANY) at the Hilton Albany (NY) Downtown Hotel, Albany NY.

