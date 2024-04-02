University of Québec at Trois-Rivières (UQTR) and the Province of Quebec invest over $900,000 in ARHT hologram technology for groundbreaking study

TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital holographic content, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières (UQTR) and the Québec Ministry of Education to provide its technology for their research program studying the impact of full-sized live holograms for vocational training. This research study will utilize ARHT’s suite of technology for multiple locations throughout the Province of Quebec and has commenced in March 2024.



“The hologram is undoubtedly an avenue at the cutting edge of communication technologies, training, and distance education. Its potential must be explored, hence the innovative nature of our research project. I salute ARHT Media whose expertise and products will allow us to experiment and document new training practices in Quebec,” stated Ph.D. Professor-Researcher France Lafleur of UQTR. “It is by combining our visions of the future that this project will contribute to the clearing of educational paths that push the limits of the present.”

“We are very excited to be chosen as the technology provider for this comprehensive and large-scale study. We look forward to working closely with the teams from UQTR and the Quebec Ministry of Education not only on this project but many other opportunities,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “With close to $1 million invested in our technology for this study alone, UQTR and the Province of Quebec have made a significant investment in the use of live holograms in vocational training.”

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

