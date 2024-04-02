GLUCOTRACK ANNOUNCES INCREASED SENSOR LONGEVITY FOR ITS IMPLANTABLE CONTINUOUS BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITOR

Computational modeling with The Technology Partnership shows sensor longevity beyond 3 years; 1 year longer than previously announced

Implantable Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor technology could transform lives of patients with diabetes

Rutherford, NJ & Cambridge, UK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, and The Technology Partnership (“TTP”), today announced the completion of computational modeling for Glucotrack’s implantable Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor (“CBGM”), suggesting sensor longevity beyond three years, a year longer than the Company previously announced.

Glucotrack has engaged TTP for the development of computational modeling, which addresses enzyme longevity for use in long-term implantable electrochemical sensors. This in silico modeling specifically evaluated the expected longevity of the Glucotrack CBGM sensor implementation. The CBGM sensor leverages well-established cardiovascular technology to directly measure blood glucose intravenously, providing more rapid glucose monitoring results without the 15-20-minute lag seen with interstitial glucose sensors.

Previously, Glucotrack had announced a projected sensor longevity of 2+ years. TTP’s modeling confirmed the 2+ year projection, but TTP’s modeling further projects that the Glucotrack CBGM sensor longevity may now be capable of reaching 3+ years. The model developed by TTP captures numerous processes and complex aspects of the sensor function, including the rate of glucose transport in typical in-vivo conditions, the consumption of enzyme, and the impact of reaction components while incorporating appropriate benchtop sensor data.

TTP brings over 35 years of experience in the life science and healthcare sectors to this project, with specific expertise in multiphysics modeling, electrochemical sensor development, and the design and integration of wearable and implantable medical devices. TTP’s knowledge and skills have been instrumental in evaluating and extending the projected longevity of the Glucotrack CBGM sensor.

"TTP is well versed in supporting clients with creating breakthrough medical technology solutions,” said Paul Goode, PhD, CEO of Glucotrack. “This collaboration has enhanced our development program, and the projected increase in sensor longevity to beyond three years further demonstrates that our technology is truly differentiated in the glucose monitoring space. This achievement doesn’t change our commercialization timing but instead paves the way for future generations of our system, which will be a truly long-term CBGM to people living every day with diabetes.”

Chris Dawson, PhD, Head of Biosensing at TTP, said: “We are delighted to be working on this exciting and disruptive technology with Glucotrack. These tremendously promising results, coupled with Glucotrack’s innovative approach to glucose monitoring, means that this technology has the potential to deliver a new way for patients to manage their diabetes with discretion and minimal disruption to their lives.”

For more information about Glucotrack’s CBGM, visit glucotrack.com.

About GlucoTrack, Inc.

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

GlucoTrack’s CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 2+ years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com.

About The Technology Partnership

The Technology Partnership is an internationally respected product and technology development firm based in Cambridge, UK. For over 35 years, clients across a spectrum of industries including health tech, life science, deep tech and clean tech have trusted its deep domain expertise and enabling culture to create valuable new technology and deliver ground-breaking solutions, from first principles, through product design and manufacture to commercialisation. Please visit https://www.ttp.com/.

