Cerevance to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Health Care Conference

BOSTON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a company focused on developing precision novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced participation at the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Health Care Conference. The event takes place from April 8-11, 2024. Company management will also host one-on-one meetings during the conference.



Cerevance is focused on the development of precision treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including chronic neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Utilizing a large and growing repository of over 14,000 human brain tissue samples, Cerevance is generating an unprecedented level of expression and epigenetic data thereby enabling the company to identify the most promising targets for the next generation of treatments for CNS disorders.

The company uses its proprietary NETSseq platform and advanced machine learning techniques to uncover the gene expression proﬁles of select cell types to identify novel targets that are uniquely expressed in relevant circuits aﬀected by diseases or are altered in disease states. With the information obtained from its research, combined with the expertise of its team of scientists and drug developers, Cerevance is advancing multiple therapeutics that selectively modulate the discovered targets. These treatments are progressing through clinical development, with CVN424, CVN766, and CVN293 being the furthest along in the pipeline. CVN424 is a ﬁrst-in-class non-dopamine therapy that shows promise in improving both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease and may also have disease- delaying eﬀects. CVN766 is a potent antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor with high selectivity (>1,000 fold) over the orexin 2 receptor which may beneﬁt a variety of psychiatric conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety/panic, binge eating/obesity, substance use disorder, and Prader-Willi Syndrome. CVN293 is a novel blocker of potassium eﬄux in glia, regulating the inﬂammasome in individuals living with ALS and Alzheimer's disease.

Cerevance’s robust pipeline aims to transform the lives of individuals aﬀected by CNS diseases.



