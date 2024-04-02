NETSOL Technologies Achieves AWS Foundational Technical Review Badges for Five Products

ENCINO, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), the global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, has announced its achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review badges - a testament to its exceptional expertise in cloud technologies. This achievement is in recognition of five of NETSOL’s cloud-based, API-first solutions that are part of Appex Now – the Company’s marketplace of products designed for the global credit, finance and leasing industry.



The technology review was conducted to validate the following Appex Now products:

Flex, an instant, powerful and flexible end-to-end calculation and quotation engine.

Hubex, a cloud-based, pre-built API library that standardizes integration procedures with best-in-class partners.

Index, a cloud-based parameter storage application facilitating core lending operations.

Dock, an advanced document generation tool that enables users to create accurate and professional documents seamlessly.

Lane, an end-to-end order management system for asset finance and leasing companies.



These five out-of-the-box solutions from the marketplace were successfully validated by AWS for their technical proficiency and associated customer references. All the requirements were successfully fulfilled, and the SaaS applications were all found to meet AWS’s best practices and industry standards.

The AWS Foundational Technical Review Badge is awarded to organizations that demonstrate proficiency in foundational areas of cloud computing on the AWS platform. It showcases NETSOL’s commitment to excellence in cloud architecture and its proficiency in leveraging AWS to create robust, scalable solutions. The badges earned signify that the company has met AWS's rigorous standards for technical knowledge, best practices and hands-on experience in building secure, high-performing, resilient and efficient infrastructure for clients.

“We're thrilled to earn the AWS Foundational Technical Review badges,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “This achievement underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions that meet the highest industry standards. Our clients can be confident that they're partnering with a company that has proven its capabilities in architecting top-tier AWS-based solutions.”

“As NETSOL continues to push the boundaries of innovation and provide clients with transformative cloud solutions, the AWS Foundational Technical Review badges reinforce our commitment to delivering value, security and scalability,” he added. “These badges are a recognition of our deep understanding of AWS services and the ability to design and implement well-architected solutions that align with AWS's best practices.”

“This recognition reflects our team's hard work, expertise and relentless pursuit of excellence in cloud computing for the lease and finance industry and validates the design flexibility of Appex Now products.” commented Kamran Khalid, Chief Product Officer at NETSOL Technologies. “Our cloud solutions meet the evolving needs of our clients by providing end-to-end origination, complete digital retail solutions, and enabling the seamless integration of any of these independent products into their business operations. Clients can leverage these out-of-the-box solutions within their existing ecosystems, with or without our implementation services. This recognition also further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to leverage the power of cloud technology to drive innovation and accelerate growth. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with AWS to provide cutting-edge cloud solutions and unmatched value to clients across industries.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global finance and leasing industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in eleven strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL helps companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

netsol@imsinvestorrelations.com

+1 203-972-9200