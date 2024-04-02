NurExone Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, developing regenerative medicine therapies, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter Highlights and Significant Milestones

On October 26, 2023, the Company received a response from the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), advising that pursuant to section 526 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 360bb), the orphan-drug designation (“ODD”) request of mesenchymal stem cell (“MSC”) derived small extracellular vesicles (“EVs”) loaded with short and modified interfering RNA (“siRNA”) against the phosphatase and tensin homolog (“PTEN”) protein is granted for treatment of acute Spinal Cord Injury ("SCI”). This achievement is expected to profoundly shape the Company’s regulatory and go-to-market strategies for ExoPTEN. ODD offers substantial benefits, including market exclusivity and protection upon drug approval (in addition to existing IP protection), financial incentives, regulatory assistance, and developmental support. Overall, this designation serves to incentivize and facilitate the development of treatments for rare diseases, thereby enhancing patient access to therapies

On March 1, 2024, the Company commenced the setup of in-house laboratories and offices to bolster its research and development capabilities, subsequent to entering into lease and construction agreements. Completion of these initiatives is anticipated by the end of June 2024.

The Company announced on March 22, 2024, its engagement in animal experiments through a Contract Research Organization (“CRO”) as part of the preclinical testing phase for the submission of an Investigational New Drug (“IND") application to the FDA. This is aimed at assessing the safety and efficacy of the ExoPTEN drug before proceeding to clinical trials involving human subjects, which are anticipated to commence in 2025. This engagement followed the completion of a Pre-Investigational New Drug (“Pre-IND”) meeting with the FDA regarding the manufacturing, preclinical, and clinical development plan of ExoPTEN, NurExone’s inaugural ExoTherapy product, and subsequent receipt of a written response from the FDA.

On March 27, 2024, the Company announced a total of approximately C$4.0 million proceeds from the exercise of both accelerated and non-accelerated warrants from the issuance of 10,423,629 common share purchase warrants. 9,684,993 warrants were exercised at a cash price of C$0.38, 556,818 warrants were exercised at a price of C$0.34, and 181,818 warrants were exercised at a price of C$0.48.



Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone, stated, "Our emphasis on research and development in 2023, coupled with the expansion of our Intellectual Property (“IP”) portfolio, the ODD for ExoPTEN, and the growth of the ExoTherapy platform, are laying the groundwork for the accelerated introduction of minimally invasive regenerative medicine."



Eran Ovadya, CFO of NurExone, remarked, "Due to the ongoing support and confidence of our investors, the Company is confident that its current total existing funds, augmented by the recently completed exercise of warrants, will support ongoing operating activities through the end of 2024."

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

The Company is still in the research, development, and growth stage. The Company has not commercialized any products or generated any significant revenues, or become cash flow positive, and will continue to be reliant on the ability to finance its activities by raising additional equity or debt until profitability is achieved.

Research and development expenses were US$1.54 million in 2023, compared to US$1.39 million in 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, expenses were US$0.31 million, compared to US$0.39 million in the previous year.



The increase of US$0.15 million in 2023, compared to 2022, was primarily due to the extensive research and development efforts required to continue the development of the ExoPTEN technology and other siRNA targets.

General and administrative expenses were US$2.12 million in 2023, compared to US$4.15 million in 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, expenses were US$0.40 million, compared to US$0.46 million in the previous year.



The decrease of US$2.03 million in 2023, compared to 2022, was primarily due to the reduction in professional services, mainly attributable to the transition to becoming a listed public Company in 2022.



Listing expenses were zero in 2023, compared to US$2.08 million in 2022. These expenses were associated with the closing of the reverse takeover transaction on June 15, 2022.

Financial income/expenses, net, were US$0.02 million of income in 2023, compared to US$0.55 million of expense in 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, expenses were US$0.02 million, compared to US$0.17 million in the previous year.



The change in financial income of US$0.57 million in 2023, compared to 2022, was primarily due to US$0.50 million of non-cash expenses in 2022, related to the valuation of warrants and royalty liability.

Net loss was US$3.64 million in 2023, compared to a net loss of US$8.17 million in 2022. The decrease of US$4.53 million in 2023, compared to 2022, was primarily driven by a decrease in general and administrative expenses of US$2.03 million and a decrease in listing expenses US$2.08 million incurred in 2022, both associated with the closing of the reverse takeover transaction in 2022, contributed to the lower net loss.

Cash position: As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total cash and equivalents of US$0.54 million, compared to US$2.46 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease of US$1.92 million is due primarily to US$1.09 million in net cash proceeds from completed non-brokered private placement and US$0.1 million from a received grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority, offset by US$3.11 million of net cash used in operating activities.



Additionally, the Company had secured US$1.20 million as restricted cash, as of December 31, 2023, associated with a non-brokered private placement completed in January 2024 for total gross proceeds of US$1.50 million from the issuance of 7,091,993 common shares and warrants.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical Company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

For additional information, please visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

