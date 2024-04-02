Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of AS Harju Elekter Group, its agenda, and proposals

The Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Group (registry code 10029524, address Paldiski mnt 31/2, Keila) convenes the Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The General Meeting will take place on 26 April 2024 at 14:00 p.m. at venue of Swissôtel Tallinn (address: Tornimäe 3, Tallinn).

Registration of meeting participants will start on 26 April 2024 at 13:00. The list of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is fixed seven days before the General Meeting, i.e. as of the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 19 April 2024.

Shareholders can vote on the items on the agenda before the General Meeting by e-mail or post. A more detailed overview of how it is possible to vote before the General Meeting, is provided in the section “Organisational issues” of this notice and on the website of AS Harju Elekter Group at www.harjuelekter.com.

The Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Harju Elekter Group set the agenda of the following General Meeting and approved the following proposals:

1. Approval of the 2023 Annual Report of AS Harju Elekter Group





Approve the 2023 Annual Report prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board, according to which the total consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2023 is 178,4 million euros, revenue is 209,0 million euros, operating profit is 8,1 million euros and net profit is 5,2 million euros.

2. Approval of profit distribution





Approve the 2023 profit distribution proposal of AS Harju Elekter Group submitted by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board as follows:

Retained earnings EUR 46,822,252 Net profit for 2023 EUR 5,159,811 Total distributable profit as of 31.12.2023 EUR 51,982,063

The Management Board proposes the distribution of profits as follows:

Dividends (EUR 0.13 per share*) EUR 2 404,840 Retained earnings after distribution of profit EUR 49,577,223

*Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 28 May 2024, by transfer to the shareholder’s bank account. The list of shareholders for the payment of dividends is established on 21 May 2024 as at the end of the business day in the accounting system. The date of the change in the rights related to the securities (ex-date) is 20 May 2024, from this date, the person who acquired the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2023.

3. Appointment of auditor





To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers, register code 10142876 to perform the audit of AS Harju Elekter Group on the years 2024-2025. The auditor will be remunerated according to the agreement.

ORGNISATIONAL ISSUES

Shareholders whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital may request that additional items be included in the agenda of the General Meeting if the respective request is submitted in writing 15 days before the General Meeting, no later than on 11 April 2024.

Shareholders whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital may submit a draft resolution on each item on the agenda no later than 3 days before the General Meeting, no later than on 23 April 2024. Further information on the procedure and terms for exercising the rights provided pursuant to section § 287 (right of shareholder to information), subsection 293 (2) (right to request inclusion of additional items on the agenda and subsection 2931 (3) (obligation to submit a draft resolution or a substantiation simultaneously with the demand on the modification of the agenda) and subsection 2931 (4) (right to submit a draft resolution in respect to each item on the agenda) has been disclosed on the website of AS Harju Elekter Group at www.harjuelekter.com. This is also where draft resolutions submitted by shareholders and the substantiations of the resolutions, if any, are also disclosed.

The documents of the annual general meeting of AS Harju Elekter Group, including the annual report, the sworn auditor’s report, the profit distribution proposal, the report of the Supervisory Board, and the draft resolutions of the items on the agenda are available on the company’s website at www.harjuelekter.com or in Keila, at Paldiski mnt 31/2. Questions regarding the items on the agenda can be submitted to the e-mail address yldkoosolek@harjuelekter.com. Questions, answers, and positions of the meeting are published on the company’s Internet website.

Appointment of a representative. Prior to the General Meeting, a shareholder may announce the appointment of a representative and the revocation of the power of attorney granted to the representative by sending an e-mail to yldkoosolek@harjuelekter.com or by handing over the said document(s) on working days from 10:00 to 16:00 but no later than on 23 April 2024 at the AS Harju Elekter Group office at Paldiski mnt 31/2 (3rd floor) in Keila. A shareholder may use power of attorney forms to authorize a representative available on the website of AS Harju Elekter Group www.harjuelekter.com.

If voting prior to the General Meeting, shareholders are requested to fill in the ballot papers available on the website of AS Harju Elekter Group at www.harjuelekter.com and attached to the stock exchange announcement convening the General Meeting. When voting by e-mail, the completed ballot papers must be digitally signed and sent by e-mail to yldkoosolek@harjuelekter.com no later than by 25 April 2024 at 11:00.

When voting by mail, the completed ballot papers must be signed by hand and sent with a copy of the personal data of the signatory’s identity document by mail no later than by 25 April 2024 at 11:00 to the address of AS Harju Elekter Group, Paldiski mnt 31/2, Keila 76606.

Ballot papers received after the above deadline shall not be considered. If a shareholder submits several completed ballot papers, the ballot paper with the latest digital signature time stamp or time of mailing shall be deemed valid. All previously submitted ballot papers shall be deemed invalid.

If the shareholder who submitted a ballot paper before the General Meeting also physically participates in the General Meeting, all ballot papers sent by the shareholder before the General Meeting shall be deemed invalid. The exact procedure for voting prior to the General Meeting is provided in the shareholder information document available on the website of AS Harju Elekter Group at www.harjuelekter.com and in the stock exchange announcement convening the General Meeting.

To register participants physically attending the General Meeting the following is required: shareholder who is a natural person – identity document; representative of a shareholder who is a natural person – identity document and a power of attorney in written form; legal representative of a shareholder who is a legal person – an extract from the relevant (commercial) register where the legal person is registered and an identity document of the representative; contractual representative of a shareholder who is a legal person shall submit a power of attorney in written form in addition to the documents specified above. Please legalise or apostille the documents of a legal person registered abroad in advance, unless otherwise provided by an international agreement. AS Harju Elekter Group may register a shareholder who is a foreign legal person as a participant in a General Meeting even if all the required information about the legal person or its representative is contained in a notarised power of attorney issued to the representative abroad and that power of attorney is acceptable in Estonia. Please present a passport or ID Card as an identity document.

Questions regarding the general meeting, also about voting, can be submitted to the e-mail address yldkoosolek@harjuelekter.com.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

