Thumzup Welcomes Folk Revival Cereal to AdTech Platform

users can now get paid cash to post about Folk Revival through the Thumzup app Company continues to broaden its reach beyond its initial launch area of Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup ® Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to welcome Folk Revival Cereal as one of its most recent advertising partners on its proprietary social media AdTech platform.

This collaboration marks a significant expansion for Thumzup as it continues to broaden its reach beyond Los Angeles, targeting health-conscious consumers who are on social media looking for a tasty and convenient breakfast option. Every cup of Folk Revival delivers a nutty, earthy, and satisfying breakfast that is not only healthy but also delicious, leaving you fueled until your next meal. Folk Revival is available for purchase on Amazon and at select Whole Foods locations, making it easily accessible for consumers.

Through the Thumzup app, consumers will have the unique opportunity to earn money by sharing their experiences with Folk Revival cereal on social media. The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

"We are excited to welcome Folk Revival to the Thumzup family," said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. "Folk Revival is a perfect fit for our platform, as it appeals to consumers who are looking to share their healthy lifestyles with their followers on social media. We believe that by partnering with Folk Revival, we can help them reach a wider audience and increase brand awareness."

The partnership implements a dual-strategy approach to foster both Thumzup and Folk Revival's expansion and consumer engagement. The first aspect of this strategy enables Thumzup to leverage Folk Revival's existing e-commerce presence in addition to select Whole Foods stores, aiding in broadening its market footprint. Concurrently, the collaboration aims to leverage social media to enhance Folk Revival's brand awareness and deepen consumer connections for amplified product sales.

"We are excited to partner with Thumzup to reach a wider audience and share Folk Revival cereal with more consumers," said David Cantor, Founder and CEO of Folk Revival. "We believe that Thumzup's innovative platform is a perfect way for us to connect with health-conscious consumers on social media who are looking for a delicious and satisfying breakfast option."

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

