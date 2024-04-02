Mobile Beacon Welcomes Joseph Gleason as Director of Programs & Strategic Initiatives

Johnston, Rhode Island, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon, a leading provider of high-speed, low-cost mobile internet access offered exclusively to nonprofits, schools (K-12 and Higher Education), libraries, and healthcare organizations across the United States, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Joseph Gleason as the Director of Programs & Strategic Initiatives.

In his new capacity, Joseph will assume a pivotal role as a primary advisor and strategic partner to Mobile Beacon's Executive Team. With a distinguished career spanning 25+ years, including notable roles as Vice President of Business Development, Executive Director, and Director of Sales, Joseph brings an extensive background in program management, strategic partnership development, and community engagement. His wealth of experience uniquely positions him to contribute significantly to the development, execution, and oversight of Mobile Beacon’s programs and strategic alliances.

"We are excited to welcome Joseph to the Mobile Beacon team," said Katherine, Messier, Executive Director of Mobile Beacon. "His extensive experience in sales, strategic planning, and relationship management will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programs and initiatives to better serve nonprofit organizations and their communities."

Joseph's impressive track record includes senior roles at leading technology firms such as American Power Conversion / Schneider Electric, and Cisco Systems, where he played instrumental roles in business development, strategic partnerships, and sales management. His expertise in infrastructure management, government sales, and project management will be instrumental in driving Mobile Beacon's growth and impact.

“I am happy about the opportunity to address the digital divide," stated Joseph Gleason. "Joining Mobile Beacon allows me to contribute to impactful change, not only within Rhode Island but also across the nation.”

Joseph attended Fordham University and has demonstrated leadership and expertise in sales, project management, and technology solutions throughout his career.

We are honored to welcome Joseph Gleason to the Mobile Beacon family.

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans daily. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at www.mobilebeacon.org.

