DP World Appoints Francia Paramo as Regional Freight Forwarding Branch Manager for Mexico

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, has named Francia Paramo as Regional Freight Forwarding Branch Manager for Mexico. This strategic appointment accelerates the expansion of DP World’s presence in the Mexican market as it continues to enhance and expand its logistics and freight forwarding operations across the Americas.

In her new role, Paramo will be responsible for steering DP World’s freight forwarding operations across Mexico, aiming to drive sales results, enhance operational productivity and efficiency, oversee product development initiatives, and lead procurement efforts at the country level.

Paramo has more than two decades of experience in international transportation and contract logistics, encompassing a comprehensive understanding of air, ocean, and ground logistics, as well as warehousing, national distribution, and value-added services.

Prior to joining DP World, she held several leadership positions at CEVA including Head of Business Development, where her tenure was marked by significant achievements in business development, strategic leadership, and client relationship management. Paramo also spent time at Damco and K+N, where she excelled in sales, marketing, and key account development.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World US/Mexico, said: “Francia's extensive experience and proven track record in the logistics and supply chain sector make her an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that her strategic insights and innovative approach will significantly contribute to our growth and success in Mexico.”

Francia Paramo, Regional Freight Forwarding Branch Manager for Mexico, said: “I am eager to join DP World and to contribute to the growth of a region with such significant potential. I look forward to leveraging my experience in international transportation and contract logistics to further expand DP World's operations and enhance our service offerings across Mexico.”

Paramo holds a degree in Business Administration and a Quality Systems Diploma from COSUTH, and a Management Skills Diploma from ITAM.

