Blender Bites Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), announced today that the 1-Step Frappé, Vanilla Bean-Bio™, and 1-Step Smoothie, Liquid Sunshine™, have been named as winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Awards in the Fabulous Frozen Finds category. The full list of winners will be available online at goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2024. Select winners can be found in the July/August 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping.



Blender Bites' Liquid Sunshine™ offers a blend of peach, raspberry, and banana flavours, designed to provide a nutritional boost. It contains Vitamin D, aimed at supporting mood enhancement, and includes Vitamins A, C, & E to aid in immune health. With over 12 essential plant-based vitamins and minerals, this product is crafted to contribute to daily nutritional needs in a straightforward, one-step smoothie preparation. Similarly, the Vanilla Bean-Bio™ option from Blender Bites combines coffee, coconut, and vanilla bean flavours. It is formulated with over 3 billion beneficial probiotics to support gut health. This low-sugar frappe also adds dietary fibre from chia seeds and is packed with vitamins and minerals, offering a nutritious alternative to traditional coffee beverages.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of Companies.

