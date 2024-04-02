Euroseas Ltd. Announces One-Year Time Charter Contract and Completion of Retrofits for its Intermediate Containership, M/V Synergy Antwerp

ATHENS, Greece, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today a time charter contract for its 4,250 teu intermediate containership, M/V Synergy Antwerp, for a minimum period of 11.5 to a maximum period of 14 months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $26,500. The charter commenced on April 2, 2024, after the vessel successfully completed its scheduled drydock and special survey, along with certain retrofits including the installation of a number of “energy saving devices”. The latter are expected to improve her consumption in the commercial speed range by about 25%. On that basis, the vessel will emit about 9,800 metric tons of CO 2 less per annum.



The following retrofits and “energy saving devices” were installed on the ship:

(a) New bulbous bow

(b) A new and lighter propeller

(c) Hub vortex absorbed fins (HVAF)

(d) Pre-shrouded vanes (PSV)

(e) Silicone coating of the ship’s underwater parts

(f) LED lights

(g) Auto pilot upgrade with advanced ecology control

(h) Jacket pre-heater auto control

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “We are pleased to announce that M/V Synergy Antwerp was chartered for about a year to a top-tier charterer at a very profitable rate of $26,500/day, following the completion of its drydock and retrofits. The charter rate represents a strong increase compared to last done, indicating charterer’s interest in more modern, energy efficient vessels; it is expected to contribute about $6.5 million of EBITDA over the minimum contracted period and increases our 2024 charter coverage to about 80%. This is the third vessel from our fleet undergoing retrofits as part of our ongoing efforts to modernize our fleet and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Fleet Profile:

The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment TCE Rate ($/day) Container Carriers MARCOS V(*)

Intermediate

72,968

6,350

2005

TC until Dec-24 $42,200 TC until Aug-25 $15,000 SYNERGY BUSAN(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-24 $25,000 SYNERGY ANTWERP(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Mar-25 $26,500(**) SYNERGY OAKLAND(*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000 SYNERGY KEELUNG(*) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Apr-25 $23,000 EMMANUEL P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 TC until Apr-25 $21,000 RENA P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2007 TC until Apr-25 $21,000 EM KEA(*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-26 $19,000 GREGOS(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Apr-26 $48,000 TERATAKI(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Jul-26 $48,000 TENDER SOUL(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2024 TC unitl Oct-24 $17,000 EM ASTORIA (+) Feeder 35,600 2,788 2004 TC until Feb-25 $20,000 EVRIDIKI G(*) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 EM CORFU(*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 DIAMANTIS P(*) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Oct-24 $27,000 EM SPETSES(*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Jul-24 $29,500 JONATHAN P(*) Feeder 23,357 1,740 2006 TC until Sep-24 $26,662(***) EM HYDRA(*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until May-24 $15,000 JOANNA(*) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until May-24 $10,250 AEGEAN EXPRESS(*) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Oct-24 $8,000 Total Container Carriers on the Water 20 777,749 61,661 Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be delivered Employment TCE Rate ($/day) LEONIDAS Z (H4237) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Apr/May 2024 TC until Mar/Apr 2026 $20,000 MONICA (H4248) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 STEPHANIA K (H4249) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 PEPI STAR (H4250) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q3 2024 DEAR PANEL (H4251) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 SYMEON P (H4252) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 Total under construction 6 178,497 13,800





Notes:

(*) TC denotes time charter. All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each time charter unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+). (**) Rate is gross of commissions of 2.5% (commissions are, typically, 5-6.25%) (***) Rate is net of commissions (commissions are, typically, 5-6.25%)





About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 150 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 20 vessels, including 13 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 20 containerships have a cargo capacity of 61,661 teu. After the delivery of six feeder containership newbuildings in 2024, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 26 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 75,461 teu.

