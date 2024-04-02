PUSSE Presale Surpasses Expectations - The Platypus on Solana Taking the Meme Coin Market by Storm

Madrid, Spain, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto world is abuzz with excitement as PUSSE, the latest sensation in the Solana market, emerges with a promise to revolutionize the meme coin landscape. With its fair launch presale underway and a plethora of exciting features, PUSSE is primed to become Solana's next big meme coin.

PUSSE, the brainchild of a dedicated team of developers and crypto enthusiasts, has received its audit badge from PinkSale, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and security. The project has already surpassed its soft cap, indicating strong community support and investor confidence.

Presale Details:

Start Time: April 1, 2024, 18:00 (UTC)

April 1, 2024, 18:00 (UTC) End Time: April 3, 2024, 18:30 (UTC)

April 3, 2024, 18:30 (UTC) Presale Link: PUSSE Fairlaunch



Embarking on its presale journey on April 1, 2024, PUSSE is backed by a seasoned marketing team, ensuring widespread recognition and adoption. What sets PUSSE apart is its zero-tax policy, offering holders a tax-free environment to maximize returns on investment.

Top influencers and YouTubers have rallied behind PUSSE, amplifying its reach and visibility across various platforms. From DexView to DexTools, PUSSE is trending everywhere, ensuring maximum exposure and engagement.

Fast-track listings on CoinMarketCap (CMC) and CoinGecko (CG) are in the pipeline, further enhancing PUSSE's credibility and accessibility. Additionally, PUSSE will soon be available on Tier-1 centralized exchanges (CEXs), expanding its trading avenues and liquidity pool.

Following the presale, PUSSE will launch automatically on Raydium, facilitating seamless trading for investors. Rest assured, PUSSE's smart contract has undergone thorough auditing, instilling trust and confidence among investors.

With its compelling features and ambitious vision, PUSSE is poised to redefine success in the meme coin space. Join us as we embark on an exhilarating journey towards financial freedom and prosperity.

Tokenomics

Token Name: PUSSE

Symbol: $PUSSE

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $PUSSE

Liquidity: Locked

Authority: Revoked

Token Distribution:

Presale: 55% of total supply

Liquidity: 30% of total supply

T1 CEX Listings: 15% of total supply

Taxes: 0% — Enjoy tax-free transactions with PUSSE!

PUSSE isn't just a meme coin; it's a movement. Join us as we embrace the spirit of PUSSE and pave the way for a brighter, meme-filled future on Solana. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of history in the making!

Visit PUSSE’s official website at https://pussetheplatypus.us/ to learn more and become a part of something extraordinary. Join the PUSSE community by joining their official Telegram channel at https://t.me/pussetheplatypus and following PUSSE on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pusseplatypusol .

About PUSSE

PUSSE is a community-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain. With a focus on transparency, fairness, and innovation, PUSSE aims to disrupt the meme coin landscape and empower investors worldwide.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.