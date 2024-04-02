Wreaths Across America and the Military Order of the World Wars Forge Partnership to Honor Veterans

COLUMBIA FALLS, Me., and ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), solidifying a partnership aimed at bolstering support for veterans and their families across the nation.

Established in 2007, WAA has become synonymous with its annual wreath-laying ceremonies each December. However, its mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom is yearlong. WAA has participating locations in over 4,220 communities nationwide, engaging volunteers in educational initiatives and sharing veteran stories of service and sacrifice.

MOWW traces its roots back to 1918 when returning U.S. military officers sought to continue their service and camaraderie beyond the battlefield. Incorporated in 1919 as the American Officers of the Great War, the organization evolved into the MOWW, steadfastly upholding its commitment to patriotism, good citizenship, and national security. With a century-long legacy, MOWW remains dedicated to fostering responsible citizenship, youth leadership, and veteran support.

Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, remarked, “The partnership between Wreaths Across America and the Military Order of the World Wars symbolizes a collective dedication to preserving the legacies of our nation’s heroes. Together, we will continue to inspire patriotism and honor those who have served.”

Reflecting on the collaboration, MOWW’s leadership emphasized the significance of joining forces to uphold shared values and advance common objectives. “Our alliance with Wreaths Across America represents a powerful union of purpose,” said BG Victor S. Perez, U.S. Army (ret), Commander-In-Chief, MOWW. “By honoring our veterans and promoting responsible citizenship, we strive to uphold the ideals that define our nation.”

The signed MOU between WAA and MOWW underscores a shared commitment to engage members and volunteers in joint community service activities to raise awareness for their respective missions. Through this collaboration, MOWW will extend its support to WAA’s Group Sponsorship Program, further amplifying initiatives to honor veterans and educate future generations. WAA will share details about MOWW’s programs by highlighting members active in the mission via a monthly feature on Wreaths Across America Radio.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, thousands of veterans’ cemeteries, and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. Learn more at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

About the Military Order of the World Wars

The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) is a century-old nonprofit veterans organization committed to promoting patriotism, responsible citizenship, and national security. Through its extensive network of chapters, MOWW supports youth leadership initiatives, veteran assistance programs, and community service projects. To learn more, please visit www.moww.org.

