Groundworks Donates $100,000 to Local Habitat for Humanity Affiliates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks ®, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced it donated $100,000 to local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to support the construction of safe and reliable housing for community members in need. Additionally, Groundworks employees will have the opportunity to volunteer at 55 home builds as part of the company’s Build Together 2024 initiative. This is the third consecutive year that Groundworks has supported Habitat for Humanity through funding and volunteerism.



“Groundworks is in the business of protecting and improving our customer’s greatest asset – their home,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks. “Habitat for Humanity is the perfect partner for us, as they are focused on providing an affordable home option for those in need. We are proud to assist in making homeownership a reality for over 50 families in the local communities we serve.”

The first of Groundworks’ supported home builds takes place on April 5 in Tennessee, where employees will volunteer with Knoxville Habitat for Humanity to construct a home for a local family. Over the coming weeks and months, more than 50 additional home builds will be scheduled nationwide.

“Last year, Groundworks employees transformed the lives of 48 families in neighborhoods across the country through the Build Together program,” said Jackie Hoffman, director of culture and engagement at Groundworks. “This year, we look forward to hundreds of Groundworks team members once again volunteering alongside local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to positively impact our communities.”

For more information about Groundworks, or its Goodworks program, visit www.Groundworks.com .

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 67 offices across 35 states. It is a seven-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list. For more information, please visit www.Groundworks.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

