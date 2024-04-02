REGENESIS Launches SourceStop®, Completing World’s First Full-Spectrum In Situ PFAS Remediation Suite

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENESIS , the recognized leader in soil and groundwater remediation solutions, today announced the launch of SourceStop®, a proprietary PFAS remediation solution that eliminates the risk of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in soil and groundwater.



In recent years, eliminating PFAS exposure risk has become a global priority, prompting new regulations that aim to safeguard public health and the environment. With more than 57,000 PFAS-contaminated sites in the US, the stakes are high, and solving the crisis could be incredibly costly if done wrong.

REGENESIS has been treating a wide range of contaminants – including chlorinated solvents, petroleum hydrocarbons, and PFAS – in soil and groundwater for three decades. Following on the success of PlumeStop® colloidal activated carbon (CAC) technology in treating PFAS in groundwater, SourceStop, its newest offering, is able to target highly contaminated soils in the source area, neutralizing the risk from these contaminants with unprecedented speed and effectiveness. The combination of these innovative technologies enables full-spectrum treatment of all PFAS contamination in the ground.

SourceStop is a highly engineered technology that uses 1-2 micron-size particles of activated carbon, available in liquid and solid form. It works by preventing the leaching of soil contamination and halting the migration of PFAS in groundwater, eliminating the risk to nearby communities. SourceStop’s unique formulation of activated carbon enables unsurpassed distribution by penetrating and coating impacted soils. SourceStop is an adaptable and affordable solution that can be customized to meet the specific needs of any impacted site. It can be used in conjunction with PlumeStop, resulting in a low-cost, zero-waste, low-carbon remediation solution. SourceStop’s launch aligns with the tenth anniversary of PlumeStop, REGENESIS’ patented CAC offering, which treats PFAS-contaminated groundwater plumes. Pairing these solutions unlocks the world’s first end-to-end, in situ PFAS remediation approach.

Unlike other contaminants, PFAS do not degrade naturally. Because of this, contaminated sites have historically relied on pump-and-treat systems. However, this results in contamination being brought to the surface for treatment and disposal in landfills. In addition to being proven ineffective, this approach increases exposure risk, creates extensive carbon emissions and is extremely expensive.

“We developed SourceStop to address a critical gap in the market for a rapid, low-cost solution that targets soil and groundwater contamination at the source,” said Scott Wilson, CEO and President of REGENESIS. “By adding SourceStop to our toolbox, we are providing an efficient, resilient, and adaptive technology for use at defense sites, airports, and industrial manufacturing sites, eliminating the significant risk of PFAS while helping to reduce and preserve resources.”

SourceStop has already proven effective in the field, with leaching of PFAS from soil found to be reduced by more than 99% in a matter of days and eliminated to 'below laboratory detection limits’ in samples collected after six months. The full-spectrum treatment results in zero waste, can be quickly implemented, requires little to no energy use and offers significant cost savings compared to pump-and-treat systems or soil excavation.

For more information about how SourceStop effectively addresses PFAS, please visit www.pfastreatment.org

About REGENESIS

Founded in 1994, REGENESIS® is the recognized leader in in situ soil and groundwater remediation solutions and vapor intrusion mitigation technologies. REGENESIS’ patented products and services address a wide range of contaminants including PFAS, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, and metals. Successfully applied at more than 30,000 sites globally, REGENESIS is the safe and effective choice for leading environmental, engineering and construction firms serving a broad range of clients including developers, insurance companies, manufacturers, municipalities, regulatory agencies and federal, state and local governments.

