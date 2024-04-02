Applied Systems Connects Coalition to Tarmika to Expand Agency Distribution of Active Cyber Insurance

Chicago, IL., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, will support Cyber Insurance quoting on Tarmika, the single-entry commercial lines quoting application powered by the Ivans Distribution Platform. Tarmika will enable Coalition-appointed agents to quote and bind its Active Insurance without having to leave the quoting solution.

“New threats and risks appear daily, and agents need the ability to respond quickly and easily," said Raghav Tanna, SVP of Product Management, Commercial Lines, Applied Systems. “Tarmika agents will now have a seamless experience quoting and binding Coalition’s Active Cyber Insurance. We are happy to help Coalition expand its distribution and easily and directly connect to agents within their daily quoting workflows."

Tarmika, with its seamless integration with Applied Epic and EZLynx, offers agents a streamlined quoting process. Agents can easily pass key risk data points between applications, ensuring a smooth and efficient quoting experience. This integration also allows agents to track activities and important quoting details directly in the management system, providing a comprehensive and convenient quoting solution.

Agents play a crucial role in creating a simpler, more connected commercial lines quoting experience that improves productivity and speed to market. With this integration, agents can collect and store data, find in-appetite markets, and quote and submit to multiple insurers or MGAs in a single workflow.

