FinQuery, formerly LeaseQuery, Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Emerging Technology Category

Atlanta, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinQuery , a leading provider of solutions built to efficiently manage companies’ largest areas of spend, today announces that FinQuery Software Management was named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services, and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

FinQuery Software Management (FSM), previously known as StackShine, is a Software Asset Management (SAM) solution that significantly enhances an organization's ability to manage software applications . The solution allows users to discover, manage, automate, and optimize their software tools from a centralized administration console, providing a bird's-eye view of software costs and usage patterns. Crucial to optimizing software spend, FSM provides organizations with continuous insights into their SaaS ecosystem. Furthermore, it collates and presents vital administrative information such as finance, contract, and governance data in an easy-to-understand dashboard.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. FinQuery Software Management was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals whom industry experts have identified as being at the forefront of innovation. These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."

"We're honored that FinQuery Software Management is a CODiE finalist for Best Emerging Technology," says George Azih, FinQuery founder and CEO. "Managing SaaS expenses has become an increasingly complex challenge for organizations. Listening to our customers, we've innovated and evolved our solutions to meet organizational needs in managing their fast-growing investment in software. This nomination further strengthens our commitment to the industry and underscores our dedication to helping our customers tackle issues that matter most to them.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations on May 21, 2024, at 1pm EST.

Details about each Finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/2024-finalists/ .

Details about FinQuery Software Management are listed at https://finquery.com/saas-management-software/ .