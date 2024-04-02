Galaxy Gaming® Highlights Galaxy Operating System™ and EZ Baccarat® at IGA 2024

LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s leading independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, will showcase their innovative new table game operating system and player-favorite table games at this year’s Indian Gaming Association (“IGA”) Trade Show & Convention from April 10 – 11 in booth 770 at Anaheim Convention Center.



President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, Matt Reback shared his excitement, stating, “We look forward to showcasing our premier table games and innovative solutions with our tribal partners at IGA 2024. We’re proud to offer the largest library of category-leading brands that players love enhanced by technology to elevate their gaming experience. This powerful combination can transform the gaming floor for operators.”

Galaxy Operating System™ - The Smartest Table Management System

Upgrade your casino floor with Galaxy Operating System (GOS), the cutting-edge game management system of the future. Boasting innovative progressive jackpot options, eye-catching Nebula LED sensors, and groundbreaking digital tracking capabilities, GOS is a pioneer and the best way for operators to offer enhanced table games on their floors.

GOS’ flexible electronic bonusing platform powers the world’s first Dynamic Progressive. Unlike any other progressive, Dynamic Progressive blends our most popular games with an exhilarating experience for those players looking for a thrill by adding volatility to the game without changing the play experience on the player-favorite base game. Visit the Galaxy Gaming booth to see the latest version of Dynamic Progressive complete with new themes, animations, and celebrations.

The Smart Bet – Galaxy Gaming’s Ultimate Table Games Library

Boasting the most robust table games library in the industry, Galaxy Gaming fuses established classics with exciting novelties. Level up your casino floor with player favorites like 21+3®, Perfect Pairs®, and Heads Up Hold’em® now amplified with Dynamic Progressive™, powered by GOS™. Don’t miss the #1 commission-free baccarat brand in North America, EZ Baccarat® now featuring the exciting new Panda 8 and Dragon 7 Progressive - the newest baccarat progressive on the market offering an individual jackpot.

Also featured in-booth is Roulette Up™, an inventive game with an optional side bet and progressive wager where players can wager that the outcome will provide an increasing sequence from each spin. Tracking is now seamless, with GOS powering digital tracking for the Roulette Up progressive wager.

Operators are invited to explore the possibilities at booth 770 and discover how Galaxy can elevate their gaming operations.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740