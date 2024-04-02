Luna Named Among 2024's Most Innovative Healthcare Companies by Fast Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy (PT), is proud to announce its ranking on Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024 . Recognized for its outstanding contributions to healthcare, Luna secured the #13 position in the Healthcare category, showcasing its commitment to revolutionizing patient care and physical therapy accessibility.

Luna’s innovative model combines the best of personalized at-home care with the convenience of technology. Through the Luna app, patients can easily schedule appointments, ensuring they receive the highest quality of therapy in the comfort of their own homes.

According to Fast Company , “Luna, since its founding in 2018, has been committed to helping patients with MSK conditions and post-operative patients improve their conditions via in-home physical therapy appointments. With its expansion of specialty programs, Luna exemplifies the future of accessible, effective healthcare."

Luna’s Clinical Intervention Programs dramatically reduce musculoskeletal (MSK) total cost of care and ensure better patient outcomes. The five programs are designed to reduce surgery costs, improve adherence to care, reduce home health costs, reduce the risk of falls, and increase mobility. Luna also launched a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) division named Luna Labs to enhance patient care, organized under the company’s Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer, and former Uber engineer Ryan Gaffney. Focusing on driving healthcare delivery and efficiency, Luna Labs is creating new AI products, including automated conversational tools to quickly assist patients and therapists with requests related to scheduling, billing, charting, and more.

“At Luna, we are dedicated to transforming the way physical therapy is delivered, making it more accessible, convenient, and tailored to the needs of our patients. Being named to Fast Company’s list is a testament to the transformational impact of the platform and the thoughtful innovations we’ve developed for patients,” said Palak Shah, head of clinical services and co-founder of Luna.

Luna is the leading provider of in-home outpatient physical therapy. With a commitment to redefining patient care, Luna offers a personalized, hands-on approach to physical therapy, delivered in the convenience and comfort of the patient’s home. Supported by a network of over 3,000 therapists across 55 metropolitan markets in 28 states, Luna’s services are accessible to a broad demographic and are covered by most major insurance plans. As an “Exceptional Provider” designated by CMS/Medicare MIPS, Luna has demonstrated significant improvements in patient outcomes, emphasizing its role in transforming physical therapy and enhancing the quality of life for its patients.