Verizon Business’ customer program wins big at the 2024 ABPM World Class Awards

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business won eight awards at the 2024 World Class Briefing Awards, organized by the Association of Briefing Program Managers (ABPM), a global professional community of nearly 600 members from more than 150 Fortune 500 companies.



“The ABPM award wins across multiple categories highlight the superlative service delivered by Verizon Business’ Customer and Employee Engagement team,” said Iris Meijer, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Verizon Business. “We always encourage our customers and prospects to work directly with us on innovating around the challenges they’re facing. This recognition shows that when you come and sit down with us, or visit one of our Executive Briefing Centers or Innovation Labs, you’re taking part in a program and a conversation that can build relationships, accelerate problem-solving and legitimately transform your business.”

Verizon Business won the following awards:

World Class Program - Overall Award (which requires wins across four World Class categories to be eligible)

Innovation Award in Analytics

World Class in Customer Experience

World Class in Analytics

World Class in Operations

World Class in Management

World Class Center Award for the Basking Ridge location

World Class Center Award for the London Hub location

“Achieving World Class recognition in all four categories of ABPM’s World Class awards is an exceptionally difficult thing to do considering the high bar this community sets for ‘World Class’ designation. Verizon Business demonstrated strength across categories – program, center, and an additional innovation award, which is an award given at juror discretion. All of this is evidence of their exacting standards as well as the breadth of their services,” said Elizabeth Simpson, President, ABPM. “We would be remiss if we didn’t point out how active they are within the ABPM community as well. We very much appreciate the role they play as a member.”

For more information on Verizon Business and our customer programs, please visit https://www.verizon.com/business/why-verizon/executive-briefing-program/ .

