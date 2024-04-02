Ashley Debuts New High-Performance Furniture Collection Designed for Everyday Life

TAMPA, Fla, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley, the largest furniture store brand in North America, announced the launch of its new high-performance furniture collection using Next-Gen Nuvella® fabric, now available to shop online and in stores nationwide. The new solution-dyed performance fabric furniture line offers easy-to-clean styles with removable, easy-to-wash covers that withstand everyday wear and tear from kids, pets, and general use.

Ashley’s new family and pet-friendly collection offers a fresh assortment of soft, comfortable, and durable high-performance fabric furniture in high-end styles at affordable prices. With pricing starting at $799.99, the line features five new product offerings in various styles and colors: Larce, Belvoir, Tassleton, Biscoe, and Nenana.

High-performance fabrics are specially engineered textiles with advanced characteristics such as durability, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties. These fabrics are developed using advanced technologies and materials to enhance their performance in terms of comfort, durability, and functionality. The state-of-the-art Next-Gen Nuvella® material combats stains, protects against fading, and is kid and pet-friendly offering a stress-free solution from all the unexpected messes. Spilled wine and dirty paws are no match for Ashley’s new furniture collection. The performance fabric does not fade when lightly rubbed to clean, features removable cushions with machine-washable* covers, and is stain-resistant, preventing liquids from being absorbed and fine particles from adhering to the fabric.

“After conducting market research, we found that performance fabrics are increasingly preferred in home furnishings due to their stain resistance, easy maintenance, and longevity. We created this on-trend affordable line that isn’t just beautiful to look at, but is comfortable to sit on, easy to clean, and durable. Consumers no longer have to sacrifice style and comfort for the sake of functionality,” says Ashley Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Laura Forsythe. “We know consumers need furniture that is ready for anything. This collection was made for our shopper’s most lived-in room, offering stylish seating that always looks fresh in high-traffic areas.”

To learn more about Ashley’s new performance fabric furniture and to shop the collection, visit https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/c/furniture/living-room/performance-fabrics/.

*All Next-Gen Nuvella® pieces are easy to spot-clean; Larce, Belvoir, Tasselton & Nenana feature removable, machine-washable covers.

