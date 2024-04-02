Capital Power to release first quarter 2024 results on May 1 and host 2024 Investor Day webcast on May 8

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its first quarter results before the markets open on May 1, 2024. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT).



Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sdxtbcnm

Conference Call: Details will be sent directly to analysts.

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.capitalpower.com following the conference call.



Capital Power will host its 2024 Investor Day in Edmonton on May 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT), reviewing its strategic plan, business priorities and financial outlook. As part of this event, Capital Power will be hosting members of the professional investment community for the live presentation and a tour of the Genesee Generating Station and Repowering project. The in-person portion of the event is invite only – please reach out to investor@capitalpower.com if you would like to inquire about attending.

The event will also be webcast live.

Investor Day Webcast

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6zp79s9b

An archive of the webcast will be made available following the conclusion of the event.

