Endexx Corporation's HYLA Accelerates Global Reach in Vape Innovation With Strategic Distribution Milestones

CAVE CREEK, AZ, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), on the brink of a strategic rebranding to HYLA, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking distribution agreement, marking a pivotal moment in its market expansion within the United States.

Endexx Corporation, transitioning to HYLA, has finalized a substantial sale amounting to $348,812.50 with a premier distributor in Houston, Texas. This significant milestone underscores the escalating demand for our leading-edge wellness products and solidifies our forecast of leveraging this partnership to fuel a quantum leap in revenue generation. While respecting confidentiality, we are poised to reveal that this alliance is expected to yield unparalleled mutual benefits, charting a course for a prosperous collaboration.

With HYLA's proprietary blend of non-nicotine, guarana, and L-Dopa-based vape products redefining wellness standards, we anticipate this strategic deal will kickstart a series of consistent quarterly orders. This trajectory is set to catapult HYLA towards realizing multimillion-dollar revenues as we witness accelerated market adoption and sales momentum.

Nick Mehdi, CEO of HYLA, shares his enthusiasm: "This landmark transaction not only cements our market dominance but also lays the groundwork for HYLA's scalable growth and intensified market presence. The promise of expansive growth through this alliance heralds an era of flourishing prosperity for HYLA."

The transformation from Endexx Corporation to HYLA symbolizes our unwavering dedication to innovation, environmental stewardship, and enhancing wellness. Strategically positioning ourselves at the vanguard of the wellness industry, we're geared to seize emerging market opportunities head-on. This inaugural distribution agreement is a testament to our vision of becoming the premier choice for lifestyle and wellness products.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation is responsible for developing and distributing an all-encompassing suite of all-natural, plant-derived wellness and topical skincare products. We aim to foster unparalleled skin health and grooming wellness, backed by a decade of clinical research and breakthrough innovation. www.endexx.com

About HYLA

HYLA stands distinguished in the wellness landscape, offering avant-garde non-nicotine, guarana, and L-Dopa-based vape products, acclaimed for an unparalleled 4,500 puffs per device. Pioneering within the U.S., HYLA is set on a robust global expansion, primed for continued ascendancy. www.tryhyla.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information about what we predict our financial performance and business will look like in the future. Our forecasts are based on current estimations, projections, and expectations, but it is important to note that they do not guarantee future outcomes. The predictions we make can be subject to significant risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ from what is anticipated in the statements. It is important to note that the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements if new information, future events, or developments arise.

For further information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation

IR@Endexx.com

Attachment