BOXX Technologies Names Kirk Schell Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, TEXAS, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high performance workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that Kirk Schell has been named the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Schell joins BOXX after serving as President of global components at Arrow Electronics, Inc. Prior to that position, for over two decades, Schell held a number of increasing leadership roles at Dell Technologies, including Senior Vice President of global online business-to-business sales. Schell succeeds Wes Breyfogle, a partner at Craftsman Capital Partners and BOXX Interim CEO for the past six months.

“For BOXX, Kirk Schell is the right CEO at the right time,” says Breyfogle. “His extensive leadership experience in the computer hardware industry and strong record of success make him the ideal choice to lead BOXX as we continue to grow our solutions portfolio with state-of-the-art workstations, powerful AI platforms, and BOXX Cloud.”

BOXX is renowned for decades of innovation designing and manufacturing record-setting APEXX workstations purpose-built for media and entertainment (M&E), manufacturing and product design (MPD), and architecture, engineering & construction (AEC). In recent years, the company has expanded its product line to include AI workstations, RAXX and FLEXX rack mounted workstations, and BOXX Cloud, a unique, secure, high performance, virtual private cloud workstation service specifically designed to optimize professional creative applications. BOXX Cloud is powered by FLEXX, a groundbreaking, scalable data center platform consisting of high density BOXX workstations.

In addition to Schell’s most recent leadership positions at Arrow Electronics and Dell, the new BOXX CEO brings a wealth of experience in technology leadership. Throughout his tenure at Dell, he also served as Senior Vice President of multiple product groups, the commercial client group, the Dell displays group, and as Senior Vice President of the Asia-Pacific region. Schell’s extensive background in product development, marketing, and sales focused on business customers make him ideally suited to the demands of his new position.

“Computer technology is experiencing a period of great innovation and BOXX is well positioned to lead the industry through this transition, so it’s an exciting time to join BOXX,” says Schell. “My experience is in applying technology in order to solve the problems of real world customers. Whether its creative professionals, data scientists, or enterprise organizations, they all rely on demanding applications requiring purpose-built systems to optimize performance. With a sharp focus on customer driven innovation, BOXX will continue to be at the forefront of technology, and as we expand our products, services, and legendary support, our goal will remain the same—building the fastest and best solutions in the world.”

To learn more about BOXX solutions, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699 or visit www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, film editing, data science, and more. For 28 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

###