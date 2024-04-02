ALTAVA Brings AI-Powered Digital Fashion to TOZ Universe





Singapore, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTAVA , a pioneering fashion-tech company known for its innovative strides in digital fashion, and Play TOZ , a Web3 subsidiary of WEMADE PLAY, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance user experiences within the TOZ Universe.

TOZ Universe, a Web3 metaverse community platform featuring 3D Profile Avatars (FAM NFTs) and the dynamic ANIPANG WORLD metaverse space, shares ALTAVA's vision of empowering users to express themselves freely in the digital world. Through this partnership, ALTAVA's virtual fashion creations will become an integral part of the immersive experience offered by TOZ Universe.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with TOZ Universe," said Andy Ku, Founder and CEO of ALTAVA Group. "Our collaboration represents a fusion of creativity, technology, and community engagement. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of digital fashion and elevate the metaverse experience for users worldwide."

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Exploring methods to incorporate ALTAVA's AI-driven 3D fashion assets into the TOZ Universe metaverse.

Facilitation of community interaction and mutual exchange between ALTAVA and TOZ Universe users.

Utilization of ALTAVA AI to supply 3D clothing assets compatible across different virtual worlds, enhancing accessibility and creativity for users.





"TOZ Universe is excited to collaborate with ALTAVA to unlock the full potential of digital fashion within our metaverse," said Richard Kim, COO at TOZ Universe. "By integrating ALTAVA's AI-based 3D fashion assets, we are empowering users to personalise their avatars and express their unique identities in the virtual world."

ALTAVA AI presents an innovative solution to fashion design challenges in the metaverse, empowering creators to seamlessly create, connect, and monetize their digital apparel across diverse virtual settings, games, and social networks.





About ALTAVA:

ALTAVA is a fashion-tech company revolutionizing digital fashion. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, ALTAVA is a global leader in creating virtual experiences and products for top brands including Prada, Fendi, Balmain, Bvlgari, and LVMH. Backed by esteemed investors including Hyundai, SM Entertainment, Blocore, Sparta, and Animoca Brands, the group has consistently pushed the boundaries of digital fashion and elevated its role in virtual ecosystems.

About PLAY TOZ and TOZ Universe

PLAY TOZ, established in 2023, is a Web3 specialized subsidiary of WEMADE PLAY. They leverage innovative blockchain technology to popularize Web3 services and integrate them with existing Web2 experiences. Their vision extends beyond technology, aiming to change perceptions through engaging services and content.

TOZ Universe is a Web3 community metaverse built upon the 3D Profile Avatar (PFA) “FAM NFT” and the metaverse space “ANIPANG WORLD.” Their mission is to create a service that reflects the values of their community and empowers users to express themselves freely within ANIPANG WORLD through FAM NFTs.



