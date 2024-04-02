ORBCOMM Announces Christian Mezger as New Chief Financial Officer

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a leading global provider of supply chain IoT technology, announced today that Christian Mezger has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With his extensive experience as a global technology executive, Mezger is enthusiastic about the opportunity to help drive team excellence.



Mezger previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Anuvu since 2019, where he was responsible for finance, people services, legal, supply chain and information technology. Before that, he held several other leadership roles, including President and Chief Executive Officer at CMTSU Liquidation (formerly known as Ciber), Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ciber and Vice President of Technology Services at Hewlett Packard Company.

“I’m delighted to welcome Christian to the ORBCOMM team. With a proven track record in private equity, driving profitable growth and enhancing organizational efficiency, Christian brings a wealth of experience to our team,” says Sameer Agrawal, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m excited about the significant contributions Christian will make to our organization, propelling us towards even greater success.”

In his new role, Mezger will support the CEO in achieving financial objectives and key value creation initiatives, along with managing the company’s finance, global supply chain and information technology teams.

“ORBCOMM represents an exciting opportunity for me to partner with Sameer and the management team as we embark on our journey of value creation,” says Mezger. “I am thrilled to contribute to driving the next phase and enhancing our financial and operational discipline.”

Mezger holds an MBA-equivalent degree in international business management with a specialization in international finance and international marketing from the University of Vienna. Named a Top 50 CFO by ONCONFERENCES and a Titan 100 award winner in 2023, Christian sits on the advisory board at UC Riverside for the Transformative Leadership Executive Program, and previously sat on the advisory board at the University of Denver’s School of Accountancy.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

