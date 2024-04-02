Global Camping Tent Market Size To Exceed USD 5.0 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.6%

New York, United States, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Camping Tent Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.0 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the projected period.





Camping tents are portable shelters that protect outdoor enthusiasts from a variety of weather conditions. These tents come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials to meet a wide range of camping requirements and preferences. Camping tents are built to be strong, waterproof, and thermally insulated. They are typically composed of polyester, polyethylene, or nylon. A camping tent's working mechanism is made up of a frame structure that supports the tent fabric and is usually made of lightweight but durable materials like aluminum or fiberglass. The integration of smart technologies into tent design. Tents are no longer just basic shelters, thanks to technological advancements like the Internet of Things (IoT). Modern tents now have solar panels for power, USB ports for device charging, and even Wi-Fi capabilities. These features make the camping experience more convenient, safe, and enjoyable. These technological integrations enable campers to remain connected even in remote areas, ensuring their safety and peace of mind. Furthermore, television's increased coverage of extreme sports and adventure activities has an undeniable influence on consumer behavior, particularly in the camping tent market. However, camping tents may have a limited ability to withstand extreme weather conditions such as heavy rain and storms. This constraint may deter consumers who require more rugged and durable shelter options for harsh outdoor environments, potentially limiting market growth among adventurers looking for reliable protection.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Camping Tent Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Tent Type (Tunnel Tent, Dome Tent, Geodesic Tent, Others), By Tent Capacity (One Person, Two Persons, Three Or More Persons), By End Use (Recreational Activities, Military & Civil, Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Sporting Goods Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The tunnel tent segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global camping tent market during the forecast period.

Based on the tent type, the global camping tent market is categorized into tunnel tent, dome tent, geodesic tent, and others. Among these, the tunnel tent segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global camping tent market during the forecast period. Tunnel tents have become a significant segment of the global tent market due to their spaciousness and ease of setup. These tents have more headroom and storage space, making them ideal for family camping or extended trips. Tunnel tents are popular in harsh weather conditions because of their more stable structure. Innovative features like inflatable beams instead of poles make these tents even more user-friendly.

The three or more persons segment is expected to hold a significant share of the camping tent market during the forecast period.

Based on the tent capacity, the global camping tent market is categorized into one person, two persons, and three or more persons. Among these, the three or more persons segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global camping tent market during the forecast period. The demand for three-person camping tents is primarily driven by an increase in family and group camping. The trend of doing outdoor recreational activities as a family or group necessitates more tent space, which drives up the demand for larger camping tents. Another factor driving its growth is the tents' versatility; they can be used as sleeping or living quarters, making camping more enjoyable.

The recreational activities segment is expected to hold a significant share of the camping tent market during the forecast period.

Based on the end use, the global camping tent market is categorized into recreational activities, military & civil, and others. Among these, the recreational activities segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global camping tent market during the forecast period. The recreational activities segment is a major driver in the global camping tent market. With the growing popularity of outdoor activities and adventure sports, the demand for high-quality camping tents has increased dramatically. The rise of eco-tourism, as well as the growing popularity of music festivals and other outdoor events that necessitate camping, all contribute to demand.

The specialty sporting goods stores segment is expected to hold a significant share of the camping tent market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global camping tent market is categorized into specialty sporting goods stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, online stores, and others. Among these, the specialty sporting goods stores segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global camping tent market during the forecast period. Specialized sporting goods Stores have emerged as a major driving force in the camping tent market, thanks to their extensive selection of high-quality, specialized camping gear. Customers trust these stores because they frequently offer expert advice and extensive product knowledge. The availability of various brands, along with the ability to physically inspect the product, greatly increases customer trust and, as a result, sales.

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global camping tent market over the predicted timeframe.

Europe is projected to hold the largest share of the global camping tent market over the forecast period. This is due to a growing cultural interest in outdoor activities and camping, which has resulted in a high demand for various types of camping tents. Europe is home to numerous camping sites, national parks, and outdoor recreational facilities that encourage camping. Many families and individuals are seeking outdoor experiences and adventure tourism, which is increasing demand for high-quality camping tents. Europe is endowed with diverse and picturesque natural landscapes, including the Alps, pristine forests, coastal areas, and national parks. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The disposable income of the regional population is increasing. According to the organization, resident income growth was roughly in line with the Chinese economy's expansion during the forecast period, and the income disparity between rural and urban residents continued to narrow.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global camping tent market are AMG GROUP, Johnson Outdoors Inc., The Coleman Company, Kampa, Oase Outdoors, Simex Outdoor International, Newell Brands Inc, The North Face Inc, Exxel Outdoors, Hilleberg Ab, and among others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Johnson Outdoors Inc. announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell the Eureka! Military and Commercial Tents product lines from its Camping business segment to Rekord Group, a global company that specializes in commercial, event, and military tents and structures.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global camping tent market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Camping Tent Market, By Tent Type

Tunnel Tent

Dome Tent

Geodesic Tent

Others

Global Camping Tent Market, By Tent Capacity

One Person

Two Persons

Three Or More Persons

Global Camping Tent Market, By End Use

Recreational Activities

Military & Civil

Others

Global Camping Tent Market, By Distribution Channel

Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Global Camping Tent Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



