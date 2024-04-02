SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating HRT, CRNC, SHC and INNV; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of HireRight Holdings Corporation, Cerence Inc., Sotera Health Company, and InnovAge Holding Corp. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) Shareholder Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating HireRight Holdings Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 25, 2024, Judge Allison D. Burroughs of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued an order denying the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Cerence Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov is investigating Sotera Health Company regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) Accused of Misleading Investors

On December 21, 2023, Judge William J. Martinez of the United States District Court for the District of Colorado issued an order denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against InnovAge Holding Corp., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights.

