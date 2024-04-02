Dental Restorative Supplies Global Business Report 2024 - Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Restorative Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dental Restorative Supplies estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Dental Metal Alloy Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Dental Ceramics segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Dental Restorative Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$666.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials

Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products

Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor

Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market

As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum

Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution

UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams

Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam

Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Raises Popularity of Tooth-Colored Materials

Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations: Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams

Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels

Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments

Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Aesthetic Restorations

Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials

Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures

Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations

Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time

Advancements in Composite Materials

Impressive Progress in Dental Restorative Materials to Transform Dentistry

Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material

Novel Materials Enable Advanced Glass Ionomer Cements for Dental Applications

Dental Biomaterials Market: Positioned for Growth

Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination

Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials

Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations

Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-Metal Restorations

All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor

Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials

Innovative Pediatric Crowns Present Effective Approach for Dental Restoration

Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight

Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry

Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern

Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?

Innovations in Restorative Materials S82 Fluorcanasite Zirconia Lithium Disilicate Cention N



Dental Market Review

Dental Market: Focus on Oral Health Fuels Market Growth

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Transforming Role of Dental Practices

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Noteworthy Trends in Dental Industry

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry

Product Overview

Dental Restorative Supplies: An Introduction

Types of Dental Restorative Materials

Direct Restorative Materials

Indirect Restorative Materials

Bonding Materials

Dental Impression Materials

Biomaterials

Dental Amalgams

Types of Dental Amalgams

Glass Ionomers

Composite Resins

Dental Ceramics

Bonding Agents

A Comparative Review of Major Restorative Materials

The report features profiles of 54 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Glidewell Laboratories

Coltene/Whaledent

KaVo Kerr

Den-Mat Holdings

Institut Straumann

Ivoclar Vivadent

3M Deutschland

Centrix

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik

American Dental Supply

GC Europe

Kettenbach

Asami Tanaka Dental Enterprises Europe

BEGO

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Restorative Dentistry: An Indispensable Field of Dentistry

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2023

Dental Restorative Supplies: Restoring and Rehabilitating Form and Function of Missing or Damaged Teeth Structures

Developed Regions Lead Global Sales, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Metal Alloys Lead Dental Restorative Supplies Market, Composites to Witness High Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Dental Restorative Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total Population by Region for 2019 and 2030

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market

Global Dental Amalgam Market Breakdown (in %) by Metal for 2023

Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution: Global Average Annual Mercury Consumption in Tons in Select End-Uses

Composition of Dental Amalgams: Percentage Breakdown by Weight for Copper, Mercury, Silver, Tin and Other Metals

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales

Global Dental Market: Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Segment for 2019

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fp99ii

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment