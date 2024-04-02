Dental Restorative Supplies Global Business Report 2024 - Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Restorative Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Dental Restorative Supplies estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Dental Metal Alloy Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Dental Ceramics segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Dental Restorative Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$666.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials
- Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products
- Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor
- Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market
- As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum
- Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution
- UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams
- Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam
- Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Raises Popularity of Tooth-Colored Materials
- Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations: Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams
- Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels
- Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments
- Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Aesthetic Restorations
- Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials
- Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures
- Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations
- Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time
- Advancements in Composite Materials
- Impressive Progress in Dental Restorative Materials to Transform Dentistry
- Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material
- Novel Materials Enable Advanced Glass Ionomer Cements for Dental Applications
- Dental Biomaterials Market: Positioned for Growth
- Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination
- Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials
- Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor
- Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations
- Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-Metal Restorations
- All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor
- Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials
- Innovative Pediatric Crowns Present Effective Approach for Dental Restoration
- Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight
- Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry
- Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern
- Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?
- Innovations in Restorative Materials
- S82 Fluorcanasite
- Zirconia
- Lithium Disilicate
- Cention N
Dental Market Review
- Dental Market: Focus on Oral Health Fuels Market Growth
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
- Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services
- Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
- Transforming Role of Dental Practices
- Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
- Noteworthy Trends in Dental Industry
- M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
Product Overview
- Dental Restorative Supplies: An Introduction
- Types of Dental Restorative Materials
- Direct Restorative Materials
- Indirect Restorative Materials
- Bonding Materials
- Dental Impression Materials
- Biomaterials
- Dental Amalgams
- Types of Dental Amalgams
- Glass Ionomers
- Composite Resins
- Dental Ceramics
- Bonding Agents
- A Comparative Review of Major Restorative Materials
The report features profiles of 54 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
- Glidewell Laboratories
- Coltene/Whaledent
- KaVo Kerr
- Den-Mat Holdings
- Institut Straumann
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- 3M Deutschland
- Centrix
- DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik
- American Dental Supply
- GC Europe
- Kettenbach
- Asami Tanaka Dental Enterprises Europe
- BEGO
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|425
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Restorative Dentistry: An Indispensable Field of Dentistry
- Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2023
- Dental Restorative Supplies: Restoring and Rehabilitating Form and Function of Missing or Damaged Teeth Structures
- Developed Regions Lead Global Sales, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Metal Alloys Lead Dental Restorative Supplies Market, Composites to Witness High Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Dental Restorative Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
- Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total Population by Region for 2019 and 2030
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
- Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market
- Global Dental Amalgam Market Breakdown (in %) by Metal for 2023
- Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution: Global Average Annual Mercury Consumption in Tons in Select End-Uses
- Composition of Dental Amalgams: Percentage Breakdown by Weight for Copper, Mercury, Silver, Tin and Other Metals
- Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
- Global Dental Market: Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Segment for 2019
- Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services
- Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
