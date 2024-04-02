Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. Announce Update of Share Buy-Back Program and Conference Call

LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Gold Corp. (OTC. AAGC) is very excited to update the public about AAGC’s ongoing share buy-back program as well as other exciting advancements the Company has accomplished.



Hollywood Star Cuts became profitable in Spring 2023 after a 2-year period of establishment, development and growth.

In November of 2023 All American Gold Corp. (AAGC) instituted a program by which 20% of the corporate monthly profits would be targeted for the purpose of purchasing common shares of AAGC on a trial basis. The Company is proud to announce that the initial process has been such a success that the Company will be utilizing the practice indefinitely. This allows the Company the ability to limit the share structure without effecting or jeopardizing any future growth plans. It is the Company’s intention to contain the outstanding shares without ever doing a reverse split or accumulating toxic debt.

Hollywood Star Cuts realized growth exceeding 400% in operations in 2023 and is expecting a similar growth trajectory in 2024.

Hollywood Star Cuts is a Full-Service Family Hair and Beauty Salon with Tanning available at most locations. Hollywood Star Cuts is a “Themed” Beauty/Tanning Salon where the customer is treated like a “Movie Star”, and they are the “Star of the Show”! Hollywood Star Cuts currently operates multiple Corporate owned locations in the greater Boise area and is developing Franchise locations across The United States concentrating in the Florida, Texas and Nevada areas.

Hollywood Star Cuts utilizes the Company’s “Mega Production Studio” in Boise Idaho to train future franchise operators in the vision of creating an environment where the customer knows they are the “Star of the Show”.

The “Mega Production Studio” encompasses everything possible with all Hollywood Star Cuts models. The Mega Production Studio consists of 8 Hair-Care stations, 2 Nail-Care stations, a separate room for Tanning with a Tanning Booth and a Tanning Bed and a separate room with 2 Esthetician and Skin-Care stations. The future Franchise partner can witness the operation and decide which combination is perfect for their franchise locations.

Hollywood Star Cuts is committed to the advancement of its brand. Hollywood Star Cuts believes in cutting-edge acquisitions allowing for rapid and responsible growth as well as developing a collaborative franchise opportunity for precise entrepreneurs in targeted areas. Hollywood Star Cuts is enthusiastic about the Company’s growth prospects and expects to expand rapidly through 2024 and 2025.

AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts will be conducting a Quarter-End Public Conference Call on Thursday, April 4th 2024.

Topics discussed will be: Quarter-End revenues and Earnings.

Recent Grand Openings. Growing Franchise Opportunities. Other Subjects as Needed.

Once the address of the Company Officer is completed, participants of the Conference Call are encouraged to ask questions to ensure clarity.

Time: 4:00PM Western (7:00PM Eastern)

Call in Number: 267-807-9601

Access Code: 526-855-601

As always, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. would like to thank our fabulous crew members, our brilliant franchisees, our fantastic vendors, our excellent investors and all future investors for their hard work and commitment to the vision that is Hollywood Star Cuts. Without all of them, Hollywood Star Cuts could not succeed.

All American Gold Corp. invites the public to follow us on X (Twitter) at HStarcuts as most updates and communication will be conducted there.

The public is also invited to follow us on Facebook and online at www.hollywoodstarcuts.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

