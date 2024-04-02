MoveEV Welcomes Boston Female Technology Expert Lindsey Bleimes as Chief Technology Officer

Boston, MA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoveEV, an AI-powered EV transition company that helps organizations convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric by accurately reimbursing for charging electric vehicles at home, is thrilled to announce the addition of Lindsey Bleimes as its new CTO. Bleimes, an accomplished international fintech leader, will oversee the technological advancement and rapid expansion of the company’s flagship product, ReimburseEV™, the first-of-its-kind SaaS product that delivers seamless expense management and IRS-compliant employee reimbursement solutions for charging electric fleet vehicles at home.

“Lindsey’s deep experience with software technology, product development, integrations, and team management are unparalleled. She's a unicorn, and we are confident in her ability to steer our growth as we continue to serve major municipalities and Fortune 500 companies in the rapidly changing EV landscape,” said MoveEV founder David Lewis.

Before joining MoveEV, Bleimes excelled as VP of Engineering at NuBank, Latin America's premier and fastest growing fintech, where she led the scaling of software teams and managed a diverse array of tech initiatives. Prior to NuBank, Bleimes worked at Wayfair as an Engineering Director, spearheading projects across search technology, 3D modeling, and big data systems. While there, she founded the Women in Technology group and showcased her personal commitment to fostering diversity and mentoring through the Big Sister organization to support the next generation of leaders in tech and the community.

“MoveEV stands at a fascinating nexus of technology and enabling sustainability," says Bleimes. "Accurately reimbursing for home charging while remaining charger and vehicle agnostic is surprisingly intricate, yet it's a vital piece of the electrification puzzle in our transition to a sustainable future. I’m thrilled to be part of the team building technology that stays ahead of the curve while delivering the best possible user experience for our drivers and administrators alike.”

“Lindsey’s strategic leadership in tech has been marked by her incredible ability to drive complex projects to success and her steadfast commitment to diversity and mentoring women in the tech community,” said MoveEV Co-Founder Kate Harrison. “She embodies the core values of MoveEV and I am confident that her strategic vision for technology, passion for product development, and commitment to operational excellence will keep MoveEV at the forefront of the EV transition.”

About MoveEV

MoveEV® is an AI-powered EV transition company that helps organizations convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric by accurately reimbursing for charging electric vehicles at home. The MoveEV® platform includes three flagship products. ReimburseEV™ is enterprise software that accurately reimburses employees for the real costs of charging fleet vehicles at home with IRS-compliant receipts and no additional hardware needed. CommuteEV™ is an innovative green commuter benefits solution that encourages EV adoption and reduces the need for on-site charger installations. MoveEV also offers strategic advisory services to help optimize the transition of fleet and employee-owned vehicles to electric with AdviseEV™.







