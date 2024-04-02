Snack’in For You Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Awards

PHOENIX, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snack’in For You by Sigma Foods announced today that its Mesquite Barbeque Broccoli Puffs and Cheddar Jalapeño Broccoli Puffs were both named as winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Awards in the Perfect Popcorn & Puffs category. The full list of winners is available online at goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2024. Select winners can be found in the July/August 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping.



In addition to Broccoli Puffs in Mesquite Barbeque and Cheddar Jalapeño, Snack’in For You offers Cauliflower Puffs in Sour Cream and Onion and Buffalo Ranch flavors. Made with four simple base ingredients including real broccoli or real cauliflower, rice flour, chickpeas, and pea protein – Snack’in For You delivers a better-for-you snack option that offers boldly delicious flavors. Snack’in For You veggie puffs are gluten-free and include four grams of protein per one-ounce serving.

“Veggie-based snacks are growing in popularity, which is why Snack’in For You created a line that provides consumers with a variety of flavors made with real vegetables that satisfy cravings and are better-for-you snacking options,” said Steve Sklar, Division Vice President of Snack’in For You. “We are thrilled to be named a 2024 Best Snack winner by such a prestigious organization as Good Housekeeping and look forward to seeing snackers of all ages enjoy our product.”

For more information, visit snackinforyou.com. Snack’in For You veggie puffs are available for purchase on Amazon, and for Arizona residents, the products are also available at local Bashas’ grocery stores. Look for the Snack’in For You product line to roll out across the country throughout 2024.

ABOUT SNACK’IN FOR YOU

Since 2022, Snack’in For You has focused on innovative snacks that provide bold flavors with healthier ingredients. The global brand features five product lines of high-protein, gluten-free baked or dehydrated snacks featuring simple, health-driven ingredients that satiate cravings and nutritional needs.

The brand currently boasts product lines in the US, Mexico, Spain, France and Germany.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kate Komarzec

kkomarzec@lambert.com

(616) 233-0500

Media Assets:

Available here

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40e3e7d1-3b4f-4426-8930-f063b2b400f4