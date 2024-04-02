Risk Strategies Acquires Robert C. Williams Insurance Agency, Inc.

BOSTON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Robert C. Williams Insurance Agency, Inc. (Williams Insurance), a property and casualty retail specialist based in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1958, Williams Insurance is led by siblings Rick and Barbara Williams, President, and Vice President, respectively. The agency has developed focused expertise in the fast-food and franchising industries in addition to building a growing business in its personal lines offerings.

“The Risk Strategies approach to acquisitions mirrors our client work specialization,” said Scott Popilek, Atlantic Region Leader, Risk Strategies. “We’re excited about the new industry expertise Robert C. Williams Agency brings and are thrilled to have their team join our family.”

In addition to a specialty focus on fast food and franchising, Williams Insurance works with a variety of clients, from small local businesses to large national operations, offering expert advice in risk management and insurance coverage including workers’ compensation, auto and general liability, among others.

“To grow through best-in-class client service in today’s environment really requires a deep bench of specialty expertise and resources,” said Rick Williams, President, Robert C. Williams Agency. “Joining Risk Strategies gives us everything we need to better serve our clients and compete more effectively in our target markets.”

Risk Strategies presence in Pennsylvania has grown since 2017 with the acquisition of medical malpractice specialist Cornerstone Professional Liability Consultants and a number of acquisitions including:

2023: Fairmount Benefits Company, employee benefits specialist JW Surety Bonds, the largest volume bond producer in the United States Mahorsky Group, Inc. and its affiliate entity Brick Procurement, Inc., specialists in contractor bonding and risk mitigation for private sector contractors and federal government organizations

2022: Joyce Insurance Group, retail insurance brokerage Cambridge Advisory Group, a pharmacy, actuarial, and benefits consulting firm

2019: Dash & Love, retail insurance brokerage





