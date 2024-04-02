Camposol Holding PLC reports its Fourth Quarter 2023 preliminary results.

Camposol Holding PLC's sales amounted to USD 464.4 million, with a recorded gross profit margin of 30.8% during 2023. EBITDA from continuing operations reached USD 109.4 million, up 76.1% compared to 2022, with a corresponding EBITDA margin of 23.6%. This increase is mainly explained by higher prices in the blueberry segment.

As of December 31st, 2023, the company had a cash balance of USD 23.9 million and a net leverage ratio of 4.79x.

The Company continues executing its strategy to become a year-round supplier of fresh fruit to our global clients complementing its Peruvian window operations with investments in Colombia, Uruguay and lately in Chile and Mexico, and capitalizing on its commercial and logistic platforms.

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food to families worldwide. Our operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Mexico, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. We have stablished trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serve customers in over 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes and mangoes, among others.

CAMPOSOL is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and holds various international certifications, including Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC. Additionally, CAMPOSOL ensures compliance destination country legislation and is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

