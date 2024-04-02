South Africa Life Insurance Market, Key Trends and Opportunities, Featuring Sanlam Life, Old Mutual Life, Liberty, Discovery Life, Discovery Invest, Guardrisk Life, The Hollard Life and ABSA Group

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Life Insurance Market, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into South Africa's life insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of South Africa's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of South Africa's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of South Africa's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

South Africa's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

South Africa's life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business.

South Africa's life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by South Africa's life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in South Africa -

It provides historical values for South Africa life's insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in South Africa and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Company Coverage:

Sanlam Life

Old Mutual Life

Liberty Group

Discovery Life

Discovery Invest

Guardrisk Life

The Hollard Life

ABSA Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Company Profiles

Reinsurance

